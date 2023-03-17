By

Electric vehicles are becoming more mainstream, and amidst this trend, home electric car charging solutions have only become more prominent. As per the findings of data analytics firm J.D. Power in its 2023 US Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Home Charging Study, about 68% of EV owners today utilize a Level 2 permanently mounted station.

J.D. Power noted that Level 2 portable and Level 2 permanently mounted charging stations are utilized by 83% of EV users, though satisfaction among EV owners saw a decline from 2022 to 2023 due to a variety of factors, such as charging costs and charging speeds. For its study, J.D. Power measured EV users’ satisfaction across eight metrics: fairness of retail price; cord length; size of charger; ease of winding/storing cable; cost of charging; charging speed; ease of use; and overall reliability.

The findings of the study showed that among the home charging systems in the market, Tesla’s Level 2 permanently mounted charging solutions are the best. This marks the third consecutive year of Tesla’s dominance in the sector.

Tesla’s Level 2 home charging system scored 790 out of a 1,000-point scale, which is representative of the electric car maker’s vast experience in the EV sector. Following Tesla is GRIZZL-E, which scored 757 points, and Emporia, which scored 754. It should be noted that the segment’s average stood at 740 points as per the study.

Credit: J.D. Power

Following are other key findings of J.D. Power’s study, as per a press release from the data analytics firm:

As electricity rates increase, educating owners becomes more critical: Just 51% of EV owners say they are knowledgeable about utility company programs for charging their vehicle at home, which is up slightly from 49% a year ago.

Scheduling charge time increases satisfaction: More than one-third (35%) of owners say they always schedule a time to charge their vehicle at home, while 49% do not use any scheduling. Among those choosing to schedule home charging via an app, satisfaction is highest when using the vehicle mobile app (739) rather than the charger mobile app (706).

Geography makes a difference with charging satisfaction: Overall satisfaction with Level 2 home charging is lower in all nine regions in this year’s study than a year ago, with New England having the largest decline of 27 points. The Level 2 satisfaction gap between regions is now 96 points (+20 from a year ago), ranging from a low of 689 in the New England region to a high of 785 in the East South Central region.

Home charging game changer: Satisfaction improves 179 points when moving up from a Level 1 portable charger (561) to a Level 2 permanently mounted charger (740). Across the eight factors in the study, owner satisfaction is higher in seven factors once the switch is made to a Level 2 permanently mounted charger, especially with charging speed (+373 points). A majority (60%) of current Level 1 users say they are likely to upgrade their home charging station to either a Level 2 permanently mounted charger or a Level 2 portable unit.

Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at J.D. Power, highlighted the importance of home charging systems to the overall electric vehicle experience. “Whether you’re an automaker, dealer or utility company participating in the EV ecosystem, improving the EV owner experience with respect to home charging should be a common goal shared by all.

“There are programs available today that will help EV owners with the startup costs, such as installing or upgrading to a faster Level 2 charger. There are also programs designed to save EV owners money with the ongoing costs of charging their vehicle, like scheduling to charge during the most affordable time of the day. However, J.D. Power sees that there is little awareness and utilization of these benefits. As the EV marketplace continues to grow, brands that help owners take advantage of these offerings will be in a much better position down the road,” he said.

