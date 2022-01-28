Tesla trifecta dominates JD Power’s 2022 EV Experience Ownership Study

By

Tesla’s rankings with JD Power’s previous Dependability Surveys have placed the California-based EV maker’s creations among the worst-ranked cars in the country, but in the agency’s 2022 US Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study, the Model 3, Model Y, and Model S ended up garnering the highest scores.

Being among the United States’ best-selling premium electric cars, the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Model S scored very well in JD Power’s EV satisfaction survey. The Model 3 topped the “Premium Battery Electric Vehicle” list with a score of 777 out of 1,000; the Model Y was close behind with 740 points, and the Model S scored a very respectable 756. Interestingly enough, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was placed in the “Mass Market Battery Electric Vehicle” category. Ford’s electric pony garnered an impressive 741 points out of 1,000.

This year’s survey involved 8,122 electric vehicle owners who were asked about ten specific categories, including the cost of ownership of their vehicle, styling, reliability, quality, and battery range. The results of the study were undeniable: when buyers purchase an electric vehicle, they are generally satisfied. This was highlighted by Brent Gruber, Sergio director of global automotive at JD Power in a press release.

“Making the initial leap of faith into owning a BEV is proving to be very satisfying. We know from our research that many consumers have concerns during the purchase consideration process with aspects like battery range and vehicle charging. However, once someone has purchased a BEV, they’re pretty much hooked.

“What will keep first-time owners coming back to buy another BEV is the compelling experience with the safety and technology features, lower service and maintenance costs, and pure driving enjoyment. The new BEVs from traditional brands are helping to attract even more first-time buyers,” Gruber said.

JD Power’s Press Release for its US Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study can be accessed below.

2022006 U.S. EVX Ownership by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla trifecta dominates JD Power’s 2022 EV Experience Ownership Study