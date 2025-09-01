News
Tesla dominates JD Power tech survey with double VW’s score, but gets no award
Tesla was not eligible for awards because the company did not “meet study award criteria.”
Tesla has emerged as the clear leader in JD Power’s latest technology survey, dominating with a score twice that of veteran automakers like Volkswagen.
This was despite Tesla not receiving any official awards in the survey due to eligibility issues.
Survey results
As per JD Power, its 2025 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study collected responses from 76,230 owners of new 2025 model-year vehicles. This was the 10th year that the auto firm has conducted its study. Based on the raw scores of automakers in the survey, Tesla was the clear winner with a rating of 873 points out of 1,000. As noted in a CarUp report, Tesla’s ratings was more than twice as much as veteran automakers like Volkswagen or Toyota, which scored 432 and 436 points, respectively.
Rivian ranked second in the results with an impressive 730 points out of 1,000. That being said, JP Power noted in its press release that both Tesla and Rivian, the two highest-scoring automakers in its survey, are not eligible for awards because the companies do not “meet study award criteria.” In its report, CarUp alleged this criteria required automakers to be sold in all U.S. states.
As a result, Genesis was officially awarded the top rank in JD Power’s study despite its 538 score. Following Genesis was Cadillac, which received a score of 526, and Lincoln, which received a score of 523 out of 1,000.
Driver insights
According to JD Power, technology-related problems reported by drivers decreased by 6.3 per 100 vehicles compared to last year, contributing to a stronger user experience overall. Respondents identified automatic climate control as one of the most appreciated features, thanks to its ability to manage heating, ventilation, and air conditioning seamlessly.
“Smart technology not only seems to anticipate the driver’s needs but also reduces the cognitive workload and some of the difficulties that drivers face with digital systems,” said Kathleen Rizk, senior director of technology at JD Power.
Car wash mode, a feature meant to prepare vehicles for automated cleaning, was a frequent source of frustration due to its placement within infotainment menus. Drivers also voiced concerns over recognition systems that occasionally malfunction. In contrast, the blind spot camera received widespread praise, with 93% of drivers reporting regular use and 74% stating that they would like the feature in future vehicles.
Tesla Model Y Performance gets positive review from Swedish auto outlet
The refreshed Model Y Performance model receives unique bumpers, red brake calipers, new wheels, and a carbon fiber spoiler.
It appears that Tesla has created something special with the new Model Y Performance. The vehicle, which was released earlier late August, has started receiving rave reviews, some of it even from publications that tend to be critical of the EV maker and CEO Elon Musk.
Model Y Performance impressions
Swedish automotive outlet CarUp.se has given the updated Tesla Model Y Performance high marks, highlighting its redesigned sport seats as a standout improvement. Tesla implemented a number of key improvements to the Model Y Performance, such as its redesigned sports seats, which now feature powered thigh extensions like those found in the Model Y L from China.
To summarize, its review, the publication noted that “In addition to making you sit like a king, (the Model Y Performance) is also extremely fast at red lights.” The publication highlighted that “the exterior of the Tesla quickly reveals that it is a Tesla Performance model and there is no doubt that it is a really good-looking electric car.” This is quite impressive considering that the previous-generation Model Y Performance looked quite tame compared to the Model S and X Plaid and the Model 3 Performance.
Tweaks and improvements
The refreshed Model Y Performance model receives unique bumpers, red brake calipers, new wheels, and a carbon fiber spoiler, which together give the crossover a more athletic appearance. Performance badging and projection lighting further distinguish it from other Model Y variants. Inside, the upgraded front sport seats deliver noticeably improved support compared to the standard version, enhancing the vehicle’s balance of comfort and sportiness.
The new Model Y Performance deliver 460 horsepower and a top speed of 250 km/h, while consumption is listed at 16.2 kWh/100 km and range at 580 km WLTP. The crossover also benefits from adaptive suspension with preset damping modes. Manufactured at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, the Model Y Performance is currently available in Europe and the Middle East, with deliveries expected to start in the next 1-2 months.
Tesla Model Y leads sales rush in Norway in August 2025
The surge was led by the new Tesla Model Y, which has proven to be quite successful in the European country.
Tesla posted strong results in Norway this August. The surge was led by the new Tesla Model Y, which has proven to be quite successful in the European country.
Tesla’s excellent August
Data aggregated by TeslaStats.no suggested that Tesla saw 2,959 vehicle deliveries in August. This represents a notable 38.59% year-over-year increase compared to the 2,135 vehicles that were delivered by the electric vehicle maker in August 2024. Estimates from EU-EVs also indicated that Tesla sold 2,450 Model Ys in August 2025, making it the country’s top model.
Tesla’s domination in Norway was so notable that even with several days left in August, Swedish automotive outlet CarUp estimated that Tesla already held about 22% of the country’s auto market. This was very impressive considering that Tesla saw headwinds in Europe earlier this year due to the changeover to the New Model Y and negative sentiments about CEO Elon Musk.
Existing momentum
Tesla’s momentum in Norway has been notable for some time. In June, registrations rose 54% year-over-year, according to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV). The Model Y was the standout, recording a 115% increase compared to the same month in 2023. Growth was even sharper in May, when Tesla sales surged 213%, CNBC noted.
Christina Bu, secretary general of the Norwegian EV Association (NEVA), attributed the brand’s success to the refreshed Model Y and its practical appeal. “I think it just has to do with the fact that they deliver a car which has quite a lot of value for money and is what Norwegians need,” Bu said. She pointed to features such as spacious cargo capacity, all-wheel drive, towing capability, higher ground clearance, intuitive digital systems, and Tesla’s established charging network as key factors.
Tesla trims Model 3 Long Range RWD price in China by RMB 10,000
The update was implemented by Tesla just weeks after the variant’s introduction.
Tesla has cut the price of its recently introduced long-range rear-wheel drive (RWD) Model 3 in China.
The update was implemented by the electric vehicle maker just weeks after the variant’s introduction.
Tesla China’s Model 3 lineup
The Model 3 RWD Long Range, which carries a CLTC range of 830 kilometers, is now priced from RMB 259,500 ($36,390), down RMB 10,000 ($1,400) from its initial RMB 269,500 ($37,800) price. Deliveries for the updated variant are currently listed at 1-3 weeks for new orders.
Tesla introduced the long-range RWD Model 3 in China on August 12, positioning it as a longer range alternative to the entry-level Model 3 RWD, which is priced at RMB 235,500 ($33,000). Despite the recent update to the price of the Model 3 RWD Long Range, the cost for the other three Model 3 trims remains unchanged.
Delivery times for the base Model 3 RWD and Model 3 Dual Motor AWD are listed at 1–3 weeks across the range, while the Model 3 Performance is listed at 3–5 weeks.
Sales momentum and exports
Tesla continues to offer purchase incentives this month, including five-year zero-interest financing and an RMB 8,000 insurance subsidy, as noted in a CNEV Post report.
Model 3 sales in China reached 9,851 units in July, down 0.78% year-on-year and 40.8% month-over-month compared to June. Still, cumulative sales for the Model 3 between January and July totaled 101,770 units, reflecting a 26.5% year-on-year increase in sales.
Exports of the Model 3 stood at 12,197 units in July, down 46.5% year-on-year but surging 228.8% from June. For the first seven months of 2024, Model 3 exports totaled 70,718 units, a 42% decline.
