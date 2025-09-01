Tesla has emerged as the clear leader in JD Power’s latest technology survey, dominating with a score twice that of veteran automakers like Volkswagen.

This was despite Tesla not receiving any official awards in the survey due to eligibility issues.

Survey results

As per JD Power, its 2025 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study collected responses from 76,230 owners of new 2025 model-year vehicles. This was the 10th year that the auto firm has conducted its study. Based on the raw scores of automakers in the survey, Tesla was the clear winner with a rating of 873 points out of 1,000. As noted in a CarUp report, Tesla’s ratings was more than twice as much as veteran automakers like Volkswagen or Toyota, which scored 432 and 436 points, respectively.

Rivian ranked second in the results with an impressive 730 points out of 1,000. That being said, JP Power noted in its press release that both Tesla and Rivian, the two highest-scoring automakers in its survey, are not eligible for awards because the companies do not “meet study award criteria.” In its report, CarUp alleged this criteria required automakers to be sold in all U.S. states.

As a result, Genesis was officially awarded the top rank in JD Power’s study despite its 538 score. Following Genesis was Cadillac, which received a score of 526, and Lincoln, which received a score of 523 out of 1,000.

Driver insights

According to JD Power, technology-related problems reported by drivers decreased by 6.3 per 100 vehicles compared to last year, contributing to a stronger user experience overall. Respondents identified automatic climate control as one of the most appreciated features, thanks to its ability to manage heating, ventilation, and air conditioning seamlessly.

“Smart technology not only seems to anticipate the driver’s needs but also reduces the cognitive workload and some of the difficulties that drivers face with digital systems,” said Kathleen Rizk, senior director of technology at JD Power.

Car wash mode, a feature meant to prepare vehicles for automated cleaning, was a frequent source of frustration due to its placement within infotainment menus. Drivers also voiced concerns over recognition systems that occasionally malfunction. In contrast, the blind spot camera received widespread praise, with 93% of drivers reporting regular use and 74% stating that they would like the feature in future vehicles.