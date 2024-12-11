By

A new study from the American University’s Kogod School of Business has determined that today’s Tesla lineup is comprised of the most American cars on the road today.

For their study, researchers from American University measured the percentage of parts originating in the United States or Canada in every vehicle model sold in the United States. The findings of the researchers are presented in the school’s Made in America Auto Index, as noted in a report from Kelley Blue Book.

The main point:

The Tesla Model 3 Performance topped the 2024 Made in America Auto Index, with a total domestic content of 87.5%.

The Model 3 Performance was followed by the Tesla Model Y Long Range and the standard Model Y, both of which were listed with a total domestic content of 85%.

The Tesla Cybertruck was ranked third in the 2024 Made in America Auto Index, with a total domestic content of 82.5%.

The Tesla Model S and Model X were ranked fourth in the list, with a total domestic content of 80%.

Tesla’s record:

Last year, Tesla also topped the Kogod School’s Made in America Auto Index.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range and Model Y Long Range topped the 2023 list with a total domestic content of 87.5%.

In second place last year were the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the Model Y, both of which were listed with a total domestic content of 85%.

Teslas have the highest amount of American content https://t.co/nDtH5i4z0O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2024

What they’re saying:

American University associate professor of information technology and analytics Frank DuBois noted that while Tesla was ranked best in the Made in America Auto Index, the vehicles are still equipped with parts from China.

“Tesla still has Chinese content in their vehicles,” Dubois noted.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the Kogod School’s findings in a post on social media platform X.

“Teslas have the highest amount of American content,” Musk wrote in his post.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla completely dominates Kogod School’s 2024 Made in America Auto Index