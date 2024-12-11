Study reveals less than 1% of EV owners wish to switch back to ICE

By

A recent study from the Global EV Drivers Alliance (GEVA) has determined that less than 1% of electric vehicle drivers wish to switch back to driving a gasoline or diesel-powered car.

GEVA’s study is quite extensive, as it involved 23,254 respondents across 18 countries. These include Austria, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The stats:

Based on the results of the study, 92% of EV drivers will buy another electric car again if they had to replace their car tomorrow.

A total of 4% of EV drivers will purchase a hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) if they had to replace their vehicle tomorrow.

Less than 1% of EV drivers will return to a gasoline or diesel car if they had to replace their EV tomorrow.

Overall, 97% of the study’s respondents were satisfied or very satisfied with being an EV driver.

A closer look:

Respondents of the survey cited lower operating costs and the climate-friendly nature of EVs as key reasons behind their decision to purchase an electric car.

Respondents cited bad coverage of fast chargers, the time-consuming nature of charing sessions, and the subpar reliability of chargers as key disadvantages of owning an electric vehicle.

Overall, the majority of the study’s respondents (72%) noted that they mostly charge their EVs at home.

What they’re saying:

Joel Levin, chair of GEVA and Director of Plug In America, noted that the results of the survey are very positive for the electric vehicle industry.

“This is a remarkably high number, and the results conﬁrm that drivers love the EV experience and EVs are here to stay,” Levin stated.

Petter Haugneland, Assistant Secretary General of The Norwegian EV Association, noted that the survey’s results prove that the narrative surrounding declining demand for EVs has been exaggerated.

“These results confirm that EV drivers are highly satisfied with their choice and that reports of declining EV popularity are greatly exaggerated,” Haugneland noted.

Christian Peter, Director of EMC ElektroMobilitätsClub of Austria, highlighted the need for better infrastructure to support EVs.

“This demonstrates that EV drivers are similar to consumers in general – they desire convenience and a hassle-free experience. Even though the majority of EV drivers charge at home most of the time, developing consumer-friendly charging solutions is crucial for the growth of the EV mass market,” Peter stated.

GEVA’s study can be viewed below.

