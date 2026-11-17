Tesla just doubled the serviceable area that its Robotaxi platform can travel in Miami, Florida.

On November 16, Tesla announced a major expansion of its Miami service area with a message stating that it would now service substantially more of the city. A new map shows the new service area, which is roughly double the initial geofence, including key urban districts into Robotaxi for the first time.

Miami’s geofence for Tesla Robotaxi has expanded considerably https://t.co/GpBqendVRN — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 16, 2026

Tesla first launched unsupervised Robotaxi rides in Miami on July 3, making it the company’s initial market outside of Texas and California. The original geofence covered a very limited portion of the western Miami-Dade area, including West Miami, Doral, Sweetwater, and Miami International Airport. It was roughly 25 square miles, before a small expansion put it at about 31.

Now, Downtown Miami, the popular Brickell neighborhood, and Miami Beach, which were deliberately left outside the boundary initially, now are included in operations. Riders can now hail Model Y vehicles booked through the Tesla Robotaxi app and have run 24 hours a day since mid-November.

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The map now looks to be about 59 square miles, a roughly 92 percent increase. The new eastern edge of the geofence now includes Downtown, Bickell, Wynwood, Little Havana, and the Biscayne Bay waterfront, nailing down a lot of typical tourist locations for Miami visitors. Additionally, the new geofence also extends North, reaching Hialeah, and adding coverage closer to the airport corridor.

At its widest, the zone now stretches roughly 11 miles from west to east. Miami Beach remains outside the service area, though Elon Musk previously indicated beach coverage was “coming soon” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis publicly called for it.

Relative to Tesla’s other markets, Miami’s roughly 59-square-mile zone is now larger than Orlando (about 26 square miles) and Tampa (about 24 square miles) combined.

It remains smaller than Texas hubs such as Austin (around 443 square miles), San Antonio (about 275), Houston (about 254), and Fort Worth (about 143), but the rapid growth brings it closer to competitor Waymo’s approximately 60-square-mile Miami footprint, which already includes beach areas.

For Miami residents and visitors, the expansion makes driverless rides practical for trips into the city’s densest commercial and residential core, offering a new option amid heavy traffic and limited parking.

For Tesla, covering higher-demand downtown corridors should increase ride volume, generate more real-world autonomy data, and strengthen its competitive position as it scales the Robotaxi network toward broader profitability and eventual Cybercab deployment. The overnight growth also signals accelerating operational confidence less than five months after the city’s launch.