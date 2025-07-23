Tesla expands FSD Transfer offer to Europe and the Middle East

Tesla has extended its Full Self-Driving (FSD) transfer promotion beyond North America, opening the door for owners in Europe and the Middle East to carry over their existing FSD systems to a new vehicle.

The move comes days after Elon Musk acknowledged a user’s request for FSD transfers in Europe on X, which the CEO called a “fair” ask. Tesla Europe later confirmed the offer via its official X account.

FSD transfers reaching new markets

FSD transfers have been used as a quarterly sales lever in North America, with its most recent availability in April 2025, as noted in a Not a Tesla App report. While this incentive had remained exclusive to the U.S. and Canada, Tesla’s latest announcement marks the first time the program has been rolled out internationally.

Interestingly enough, the offer hasn’t yet been extended to other FSD-enabled regions like China. This suggests that Tesla may be prioritizing markets where regulatory approval for FSD remains pending. European Tesla owners, after all, have been waiting literal years for FSD to be rolled out into their countries. https://twitter.com/teslaeurope/status/1947332091160449119

How the program works

The process for FSD transfers is straightforward. Existing Tesla owners with FSD must place a new vehicle order and complete delivery during the active promotion period. During checkout, customers are instructed not to add FSD to the new car. Instead, they must notify a Tesla advisor of their intent to transfer their existing vehicle’s FSD.

On delivery day, FSD will be deactivated on the old vehicle and activated on the new one. Customers are not required to trade in or sell their original Tesla that had FSD, though once the license is moved, the old vehicle reverts to just Basic Autopilot features.