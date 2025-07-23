Tesla Q2 2025 vehicle safety report proves FSD makes driving almost 10X safer

Tesla has released its most recent vehicle safety report, reiterating the idea that Autopilot and systems like Full Self Driving (FSD) are really the company’s best safety features.

Tesla released its most recent vehicle safety data on its official website.

Tesla’s Q2 2025 safety statistics

As per the electric vehicle maker’s Q2 2025 report, the company recorded one crash for every 6.69 million miles driven for vehicles that were using Autopilot technology. In comparison, data from the NHTSA and FHWA listed one automobile crash every 702,000 million miles.

“In the 2nd quarter, we recorded one crash for every 6.69 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology. For drivers who were not using Autopilot technology, we recorded one crash for every 963,000 miles driven. By comparison, the most recent data available from NHTSA and FHWA (from 2023) shows that in the United States there was an automobile crash approximately every 702,000 miles,” Tesla wrote in its report. Autopilot & FSD Supervised safety data



FSD as a safety feature

Elon Musk has always maintained that FSD is the company’s biggest safety feature. This is no exaggeration, as the system allows vehicles to operate vehicles without human intervention. Tesla is currently proving this in Austin, where it operates the pilot program for its dedicated self-driving Robotaxi service. Customers who have used Tesla’s Robotaxi service in Austin have noted that the vehicles operate in a manner that is akin to a confident and cautious driver.

An underrated advantage of Tesla’s FSD system is the fact that it does not get tired, nor does it ever operate the vehicle while intoxicated. It never gets distracted either. These advantages may seem minor, but they go a long way towards making Teslas the safest vehicles on the road today.