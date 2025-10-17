Tesla extends Model Y L delivery estimates to December 2025

Tesla’s new extended-wheelbase Model Y L seems to be getting a lot of traction in China. As per Tesla China’s order page, the estimated delivery date for new vehicle orders is now listed as December 2025.

This suggests that the six-seat, all-electric crossover SUV has become fully sold out for both October and November. This bodes well for the vehicle, considering that it is currently the most expensive trim of the Model Y available in China.

Model Y L demand

Launched in August and first delivered in September, the Model Y L seems to be gaining momentum among Chinese EV buyers who are looking for added space and flexibility in their family vehicles. The Model Y L features a six-seat configuration with a very comfortable second row and a third row that fits regular-sized adults. This makes it a good all-around family car.

While the initial weeks of Model Y L insurance registrations were quite low, the vehicle’s registrations have been picking up in recent weeks. As per recent reports, the Model Y L’s volumes have been growing so much that the vehicle has helped boost Tesla China’s wholesale numbers in September. Even more Model Y L units would likely be registered this October. $TSLA 🇨🇳

NEWS: Tesla China's estimated delivery period of Model YL has been extended to December. pic.twitter.com/aTSq6Cllo9— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) October 17, 2025

Strong local momentum

The Model Y L’s sellout streak highlights Tesla China’s continued strength in the world’s most competitive EV market. With new orders now having an estimated delivery date of December, it seems all but certain that Tesla China would be selling every Model Y L it produces this fourth quarter. This could then help bolster the company’s numbers this Q4 2025.

The Model Y L is only being sold in China for now, though the vehicle’s features and size would actually make it very competitive in markets where larger family EVs are in high demand. Priced from RMB 339,000 ($47,180), the crossover offers a blend of performance, practicality, and value that has seemingly struck a chord with consumers, both in China and potentially, even abroad.