Tesla China’s new six-seat Model Y L already sold out through October

Tesla’s new Model Y L is sold out for October in China, with new orders showing an estimated delivery date of November 2025 at the earliest.
The extended-wheelbase variant, launched in August and first delivered this month, has quickly become one of Tesla’s strongest-selling vehicles in its key overseas market.
Demand and expectations
Tesla China initially positioned the Model Y L for September deliveries, with Vice President Grace Tao confirming on Weibo that the vehicle would begin reaching customers this September. True to that promise, the first handovers of the vehicle started last week. Since its launch, the six-seat crossover has sold out its September and October allocations, hinting at healthy demand.
Industry estimates suggested that Tesla received more than 35,000 orders for the Model Y L on launch day alone. While some Model Y L orders may overlap with those of the standard Model Y, industry watchers have noted that the six-seat, extended wheelbase variant is expanding the company’s total addressable market by appealing to car buyers who need more space and seating.
Tesla China boost
The Model Y L’s strong momentum is significant as Tesla navigates a competitive Chinese EV sector. With deliveries now stretching into November, the new crossover could potentially lift Tesla’s quarterly sales performance and help maintain its relevance in a market dominated by fast-moving domestic brands.
Beyond China, the extended-wheelbase Model Y L may also serve as a strategic export product for markets where larger family vehicles are in demand. Its early sellout performance suggests that Tesla has tapped into a new growth lever within its most successful vehicle lineup. With a starting price of RMB 339,000 ($47,180), after all, the Model Y L has the makings of a true bang-for-the-buck vehicle.
Tesla is officially ditching the development of a key Cybertruck charging feature, and the reason is very obvious, all things considered.
The Cybertruck is among the most unique vehicles available on the market, and, like all Tesla vehicles, it has continued to improve through Over-the-Air software updates that enhance performance, safety, and other technological features.
However, the development of some features, while great on paper, turns out to be more difficult than expected. One of these features is the presence of wireless charging on the all-electric pickup, a capability Tesla has been working to integrate across its entire vehicle lineup.
Tesla wireless charging patent revealed ahead of Robotaxi unveiling event
Most people who have used wireless charging for their phones or other devices have realized it is not as effective as plugging into a cord or cable. This is even relevant with Tesla vehicles, as the introduction of wireless charging for smartphones within the vehicles has been a nice feature, but not as impactful as many would hope.
It’s not necessarily Tesla’s fault, either. Wireless charging is a complex technology because much of the energy intended to be transferred to the phone is lost through heat.
Instead of the energy being stored in the battery, it is lost on the outside of the phone, which is why it becomes warm to the touch after sitting on a charging mat.
This is something that Tesla is likely trying to resolve with its vehicles before rolling out inductive charging to owners. The company has confirmed that it is working on a wireless charging solution, but it has yet to be released.
However, this feature will not be coming to the Cybertruck. Wes Morrill, the Cybertruck’s lead engineer, said that the vehicle’s height makes wireless charging “silly,” according to Not a Tesla App:
“Wireless charging something as far off the ground as the CT is silly.”
This is something that could impact future vehicle designs; the Cybertruck might not be the only higher-ground clearance vehicle Tesla plans to offer to customers. Therefore, being transparent about a design’s capabilities, or even developing technology that would enable this, would be useful to potential buyers.
At this point, wireless charging seems like it would be more advantageous for home charging than anything.
Due to its current inefficiency, it would likely be a great way to enable seamless charging in a garage or residential parking space, rather than something like a public charger where people are looking to plug and go in as little time as possible.
Tesla has expressed interest in operating its Robotaxi ride-hailing service in three of Silicon Valley’s busiest airports, as per the company’s communications with California regulators.
The update was initially reported by Politico, which cited records that it reportedly obtained.
Key Robotaxi battleground
As per the publication, Casey Blaine, Tesla’s senior regulatory counsel, informed regulators in California that the electric vehicle maker was “initiating engagement with the following airports to secure the necessary approvals to conduct pick-ups/drop-offs: San Francisco International Airport, San Jose Mineta International Airport, and Oakland International Airport.”
High-traffic airports have long been a focal point for autonomous vehicle firms like Waymo, which recently secured permits to operate in San Jose and is progressing in San Francisco after a lengthy battle with labor groups. By pursuing airport access, Tesla seems to be hinting that it wants a share of the same market. Regulators confirmed that Tesla has opened discussions with each Bay Area airport, though no permits have been granted yet.
Regulator visit
California’s Public Utilities Commission, the state’s primary ride-hailing regulator, has reportedly engaged directly with Tesla in recent months. Agency officials reportedly visited Tesla’s Palo Alto offices to learn more about the company’s ride-hailing program and its technology. Agency spokesperson Terrie Prosper shared some insights about the matter.
“CPUC staff are aware of Tesla’s recently expanded Bay Area charter-party carrier service and associated app. As for any charter-party carrier regulated by the CPUC, staff engages to exchange information, promote safety, and monitor compliance with applicable rules and regulations. Among other things, we appreciate and expect Tesla and all carriers to properly and clearly represent its service to the public,” Proper noted.
Tesla has already allowed Bay Area riders to book trips through its Robotaxi app, which launched to select customers in July before opening publicly in September. Videos posted online show Tesla’s driverless cars are still operating with safety drivers, though Musk has suggested that the service could be fully driverless by the end of the year.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, one of Wall Street’s most ardent Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls today, has described Elon Musk’s newly proposed $1 trillion performance-based compensation package as a “good deal” for investors.
In a note shared this week, Jonas argued that the package helps align the interests of Musk and Tesla’s minority shareholders, despite its shockingly high headline number.
Future market opportunities
Jonas highlighted Tesla’s longer-term ambitions in robotics as a key factor in his assessment. “Yes, a trillion bucks is a big number, but (it) is rather modest compared to the size of the market opportunity,” Jonas wrote. He added that the humanoid robot market could ultimately surpass the size of today’s global labor market “by a significant multiple.”
“We have entertained scenarios where the humanoid robot market can exceed the size of today’s global labor market… by a significant multiple,” Jonas wrote, as shared on X by Tesla watcher Sawyer Merritt.
The analyst likened the arrival of AI-powered robotics to the transformative effect of electricity, noting that “contemplating future global GDP before AI robots is like contemplating global GDP before electricity.” The Morgan Stanley analyst’s insights align with the idea that as much as 80% of Tesla’s future valuation could be tied to its Optimus humanoid robot program.
Elon Musk’s pay package
Tesla’s board has tied Elon Musk’s proposed compensation package to some of the most ambitious targets in corporate history. The 2025 CEO Performance Award requires the automaker’s valuation to soar from roughly $1.1 trillion today to $8.5 trillion over the next decade, a level that would make Tesla the most valuable company in existence.
The plan also demands a leap in Tesla’s operating profit, from $17 billion in 2024 to $400 billion annually. It also ties the CEO’s compensation to a number of product milestones, including the delivery of 20 million vehicles in total, 10 million active Full Self-Driving subscriptions, 1 million Tesla Bots, and 1 million Robotaxis in operation. Tesla’s board emphasized that Musk’s leadership was fundamental to achieving such ambitious goals, with Chair Robyn Denholm noting the award would align the CEO’s incentives with long-term shareholder value.
