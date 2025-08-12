Tesla fans are urging Elon Musk to file a lawsuit against fake “disabled” Cybertruck video

Tesla supporters and retail investors are urging CEO Elon Musk and the electric vehicle maker to pursue legal action against a rapper who faked a video of a Cybertruck that was reportedly disabled remotely by the company.

As per Tesla supporters, enough is enough.

The fake video

American rapper Big Huey made headlines over the weekend when he claimed that his Cybertruck had been deactivated by Tesla. The rapper claimed that Tesla had remotely disabled his Cybertruck unless he complied with a cease-and-desist letter over a song he made about the all-electric pickup truck. In his video, the rapper even claimed that he was “stranded as f*ck” because he could not move his Cybertruck.

The video itself was immediately flagged by longtime Tesla watchers as fake. It did not take long before Tesla itself posted a clarification on its official X account stating that the rapper’s viral video was indeed fake. By this time, however, the rapper’s claims have already made their way across the internet.

Enough is enough

PLEASE take legal action against this person! This has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, picked up by nationwide outlets. They forged a signature of a Tesla Legal Executive! Please, follow up on this or more behavior like this will happen.



This is the original… pic.twitter.com/6jXYzu16Cu— Frunk To Trunk (@FrunkToTrunk) August 11, 2025

A look at the comments on Tesla’s clarification post shows that a good number of EV enthusiasts and retail investors are urging the company to pursue legal action against the rapper. One of the rapper’s videos, after all, featured an alleged cease-and-desist letter that featured what appeared to be a forged signature from a Tesla Legal executive. Others also noted that it is high time for Tesla to fight back more assertively against fake videos and allegations.

Advertisement

As a shareholder, I would be thrilled to see Tesla take legal action against this individual for defamation. It’s crucial to safeguard the Tesla brand and its investors.— Michel A. (@MichelA47194325) August 12, 2025

While Tesla North America tends to be a punching bag of sorts for false claims, the company has been adopting a more assertive approach to defend its reputation in other countries. These include China, which has proven to be very assertive when it comes to defending its legal interests and reputation. This has worked well for Tesla China, so it is no wonder that investors are now clamoring for a similar legal approach in the United States.