Tesla clears the air on Cybertruck ‘deactivation’ video that is obviously fake

Tesla has cleared the air regarding a video that has been circulating, where the owner claims his Cybertruck was “deactivated” by the company while he was driving.

The video was shared on X and showed a driver pulled over on the side of the road, claiming his Cybertruck had been deactivated by Tesla in the middle of traffic. It is very obviously fake to those who know the company, but these kinds of things have a tendency to pick up steam.

This video is going viral of a Cybertruck “de-activated” in the middle of the road. What’s wild is a lot of people are believing it. People’s hate for Tesla and Elon Musk seems to shadow their critical thinking skills. It’s likely a YouTube video or something just playing on… pic.twitter.com/HJr00Umjbu — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins_) August 11, 2025

The video shows a screen that says:

“Tesla Cybertruck De-Activated. Critical Issue Detected | Contact Customer Service, Comply with Cease & Desist to Re-Activate. Update Failed, Return to Dealer.”

The same person who posted the video also shared an image of what appears to be a Cease and Desist letter from Tesla, but it is also likely fake:

He also claims Tesla sent him a cease and desist letter because he made a song titled Cybertruck or something like that. That’s why the error message in the video mentions a cease and desist. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1zdtGApEfj — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins_) August 11, 2025 Advertisement

The company finally responded to the video on Monday afternoon, stating that the video is, in fact, fake, reiterating that it will not disable vehicles remotely for any reason.

This is fake – that’s not our screen. Tesla does NOT disable vehicles remotely. https://t.co/QFOLG74AJI — Tesla (@Tesla) August 11, 2025

It is a shame that these types of things happen, especially as people are prone to believe anything they see on the internet. As there is so much misinformation circulating surrounding Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, it is no surprise that someone would leverage the situation for their own benefit.

If that Cease and Desist letter is not real, perhaps the next one might be. These types of things can truly cause damage to a company’s reputation, and someone getting an idea that Tesla would remotely deactivate a car could prevent them from buying one.