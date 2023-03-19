Tesla slowly rolls out FSD Beta v11 for wide release

By

Tesla appears to have started slowly rolling out v11 of the Full Self-Driving Beta program this morning, just a few days after CEO Elon Musk stated the company would begin releasing it to more vehicles.

Tesla’s FSD Beta v11.3.1 started to roll out to employees late last year and a select few of the automaker’s long-standing testers a few weeks ago.

The controlled rollout allows Tesla to monitor its behaviors and tendencies in a highly safe way, as it can determine issues or bugs in a small sample size and fix them before a wider release begins.

On March 14, Musk stated that “ V11 starts going wide this weekend,” and we’ve heard it before. However, it appears the automaker is happy with the early reviews and is starting to release it to more vehicles.

V11 starts going wide this weekend — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2023

v11.3.2 is the newest version of the Beta and is being rolled out with Tesla Software Update 2022.45.11. According to statistics from TeslaScope, more vehicles are being updated with the new FSD Beta v11, and more drivers on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit are beginning to report that they have received the update.

Drivers who have experienced the early editions of this rollout have reported that there have been several improvements to highway driving, and inner-city street navigation has also been refined and feels more accurate than ever before, which is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.

The full release notes for the FSD Beta are available below via TeslaScope:

Enabled FSD Beta on highway. This unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the legacy highway stack, which is over four years old. The legacy highway stack still relies on several single-camera and single-frame networks, and was setup to handle simple lane-specific maneuvers. FSD Beta’s multi-camera video networks and next-gen planner, that allows for more complex agent interactions with less reliance on lanes, make way for adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control and better decision making.

Improved recall for close-by cut-in cases by 15%, particularly for large trucks and high-yaw rate scenarios, through an additional 30k auto-labeled clips mined from the fleet. Additionally, expanded and tuned dedicated speed control for cut-in objects.

Improved the position of ego in wide lanes, by biasing in the direction of the upcoming turn to allow other cars to maneuver around ego.

Improved handling during scenarios with high curvature or large trucks by offsetting in lane to maintain safe distances to other vehicles on the road and increase comfort.

Improved behavior for path blockage lane changes in dense traffic. Ego will now maintain more headway in blocked lanes to hedge for possible gaps in dense traffic.

Improved lane changes in dense traffic scenarios by allowing higher acceleration during the alignment phase. This results in more natural gap selection to overtake adjacent lane vehicles very close to ego.

Made turns smoother by improving the detection consistency between lanes, lines and road edge predictions. This was accomplished by integrating the latest version of the lane-guidance module into the road edge and lines network.

Improved accuracy for detecting other vehicles’ moving semantics. Improved precision by 23% for cases where other vehicles transition to driving and reduced error by 12% for cases where Autopilot incorrectly detects its lead vehicle as parked. These were achieved by increasing video context in the network, adding more data of these scenarios, and increasing the loss penalty for control- relevant vehicles.

Extended maximum trajectory optimization horizon, resulting in smoother control for high curvature roads and far away vehicles when driving at highway speeds.

Improved driving behavior next to row of parked cars in narrow lanes, preferring to offset and staying within lane instead of unnecessarily lane changing away or slowing down.

Improved back-to-back lane change maneuvers through better fusion between vision-based localization and coarse map lane counts.

Added text blurbs in the user interface to communicate upcoming maneuvers that FSD Beta plans to make. Also improved the visualization of upcoming slowdowns along the vehicle’s path. Chevrons render at varying opacity and speed to indicate the slowdown intensity, and a solid line appears at locations where the car will come to a stop.

Improved the recall and precision of object detection, notably reducing the position error of semi-trucks by 10%, increasing the recall and precision of crossing vehicles over 100m away by 3% and 7%, respectively, and increasing the recall of motorbikes by 5%. This was accomplished by implementing additional quality checks in our two million video clip autolabeled dataset.

Reduced false offsetting around objects in wide lanes and near intersections by improving object kinematics modeling in low speed scenarios.

