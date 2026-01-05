News
Tesla FSD earns high praise in South Korea’s real-world autonomous driving test
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) has received a bullish assessment from the Korea Expressway Corporation following a real-world autonomous highway driving test.
A report of the test, shared on Naver Cafe, showed high praise for the system’s safety, capabilities, smooth maneuvers, and confidence.
South Korean highway test
As per the Korea Expressway Corporation’s report, the FSD test was conducted on December 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Four people were in the Tesla that was tested, including the head of the mobility department. All four FSD driving modes were tested, from “Sloth” to “Mad Max.”
To test FSD’s performance, the system was tasked to operate on highways such as Gyeongbu, Cheonan, and Cheonan-Nonsan, as well as city areas in Dongtan New Town, Sejong Special City, and Daejeon Metropolitan City, among others.
Since FSD is only available for the Tesla Model S and Model X that are imported to South Korea from the United States, the system was not tested in a Model 3 or Model Y, which comprise the majority of Teslas on the country’s roads today.
Highway test results
Results showed FSD performing well, both in inner-city roads and on highways. In inner city roads, the testers noted that FSD was capable of autonomous driving at a level that already exceeds that of general human drivers, except in very few areas, such as unprotected left turns and work zone intersections.
In highways, the testers described FSD’s performance as “excellent,” though the system still showed frequent cases of violations in local bus lanes and max speed limit rules. These, however, could hopefully be addressed by Tesla in a future FSD update without many issues. The testers also noted that in some parts of the test, FSD seemed to be driving autonomously in accordance with traffic flow rather than strict traffic rules.
테슬라 Fsd 고속도로 자율주행 테스트 결과 보고
Elon Musk
Tesla stands to gain from Elon Musk’s rekindled friendship with President Trump
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump are back in each other’s good graces, and after a lengthy period where the two were at odds, the pair seemed to make up back in September.
The two were spotted at dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach over the weekend, which was followed by a press conference on Air Force One, where the President called Musk, “great.”
He continued:
“He’s 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes, but he’s a good guy. He’s a well-meaning person.”
Musk previously had a position in Trump’s White House, as he was in charge of reducing government spending and waste by leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk stepped back from his role in the government last year to focus on Tesla and SpaceX, as well as other projects.
Trump tonight on @elonmusk: “Elon’s great. He’s 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes, but he’s a good guy. He’s a well meaning person.” pic.twitter.com/QUprw06bie
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 5, 2026
However, Musk, back in Trump’s good graces, stands to get some assistance for Tesla from the White House moving forward, especially as he and the President are back to being friends and allies.
Reduced Scrutiny from a Regulatory Standpoint
Tesla has been the subject of several National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) probes, including ones that dive into Autopilot and Full Self-Driving and incidents involving the two.
Trump has already initiated a more relaxed environment for autonomous vehicle oversight. Last January, he proposed a voluntary framework system for self-driving vehicles, which reduced barriers for companies involved with autonomy.
In April, he relaxed crash reporting and exemptions for autonomous vehicles, creating a clearer pathway for companies to innovate and easing compliance burdens.
In September, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy led efforts to update FMVSS, eliminating redundant human-driver requirements. This aimed to create a single national standard, boosting deployment and eliminating much of the bureaucracy that stalls innovation.
Favorable Autonomous Vehicle Framework
Some of the moves that were mentioned previously will assist Tesla in rolling out its Robotaxi network across the country, and although it currently has to go through the process on a state-level, things could become easier for Tesla and other companies exploring self-driving vehicles.
Musk could have a direct line to Trump that would help create fewer regulatory barriers for the companies involved in developing autonomous vehicles, which would directly benefit Tesla, but also its competitors like Waymo.
Protection from International Competition via Trade Policies
It is no secret that the President is focused on domesticating manufacturing, AI efforts, and everything in between. This is enforced by the tariffs the White House enforced last year, which have prioritized U.S.-based companies.
This could shield Tesla from potential foreign competitors, especially ones like BYD, which have been formidable opponents.
Overall, these gains stem from a more aligned political environment, where Musk’s influence could prioritize deregulation over enforcement; this leads to more innovation and relaxed regulations, but there are some risks. However, outcomes are dependent on the depth of President Trump and Musk’s reconciliation.
Long-term benefits to Tesla would require concrete policy actions.
Tesla claims nearly 20% market share as Norway sets new car sales record
Tesla captured roughly one in five new cars in Norway, highlighting its dominance in the world’s most EV-friendly market.
Norway shattered its all-time new car sales record in 2025, and Tesla emerged as the clear winner. A year-end rush ahead of higher EV taxes pushed registrations to nearly 180,000 vehicles, with electric cars accounting for 96% of sales.
Norway’s EV rush
As noted in a CarUp report, Norway’s electric vehicle sales in 2025 surged, thanks in part to buyers rushing ahead of a post–new year VAT increase of roughly 50,000 kronor on many new electric cars. This ended up pulling demand forward and setting a national record with almost 180,000 registrations in 2025.
The result was unprecedented. From the vehicles that were sold in 2025, 96% of new cars sold were fully electric. And from this number, Tesla and its Model Y made their dominance felt. This was highlighted by Geir Inge Stokke, director of OFV, who noted that Tesla was able to achieve its stellar results despite its small vehicle lineup.
“Taking almost 20% market share during a year with record-high new car sales is remarkable in itself. When a brand also achieves such volumes with so few models, it says a lot about both demand and Tesla’s impact on the Norwegian market,” Stokke stated.
Tesla domination
Tesla led all brands in Norway with 34,285 registrations, which is equal to a 19.1% market share. These results place Tesla well ahead of Volkswagen and Volvo, which held a 13.3% and 7.8% market share in 2025, respectively.
On the model chart, Tesla’s strength was even clearer. The Tesla Model Y topped all vehicles with 27,621 registrations, accounting for 15.4% of the entire market. The Tesla Model 3 also ranked among the top five, accounting for 3.7% of Norway’s entire auto sales in 2025.
Other strong performers included Volkswagen’s ID.4 and ID.7, Toyota’s bZ4X, which commanded 4.9%, 3.9%, and 4.1% of Norway’s total sales in 2025, respectively.
Tesla China sees 2nd-best month ever by selling 97,171 vehicles wholesale in December
The results mark Tesla China’s second-highest monthly result on record, trailing only November 2022’s 100,291 units.
Tesla posted a sharp year-end rebound in China last month, with December’s wholesale figures climbing to their second-highest level to date.
The surge capped a late-year recovery for the electric vehicle maker, even as full-year wholesale figures still finished lower year over year. Still, the data highlights how Tesla China’s offerings still resonate with customers in the world’s most competitive electric vehicle market.
Tesla China’s December surge
Tesla China sold 97,171 vehicles wholesale in December, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The results mark Tesla China’s second-highest monthly result on record, trailing only November 2022’s 100,291 units, based on data compiled by CNEVPost. The details of Tesla China’s December results, such as its domestic sales and exports, are yet to be released.
December’s wholesale results represent a 3.63% increase from the same month last year and a 12.08% jump from November’s 86,700 units. It also marked the second consecutive month of year-over-year growth, signaling renewed momentum in China.
Tesla’s late-year momentum is believed to be partly driven by Tesla pulling deliveries forward to allow buyers to take advantage of more favorable purchase tax policies before the calendar year ended. That strategy helped boost monthly performance even as competition in China’s EV market remained intense.
Tesla China’s FY 2025 volumes
Despite the strong December finish, Tesla China’s wholesale sales declined on an annual basis. The electric vehicle maker’s total wholesale figures for 2025 reached 851,732 units, down 7.08% year over year. This could have been due to a variety of factors, from intense competition in the domestic Chinese market to Giga Shanghai’s changeover to the new Model Y in the early part of the year.
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai continues to play a central role in its global operations, producing the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover for both Chinese customers and export markets. The efficiency of Gigafactory Shanghai has allowed it to become Tesla’s largest factory by volume, as well as the company’s primary vehicle export hub.