Tesla Giga Mexico initial construction machinery spotted on site

By

It appears that initial construction work at Tesla’s Gigafactory Mexico site has begun. This was hinted at in aerial videos shared by Mexican media at the upcoming electric vehicle complex.

Gigafactory Mexico is arguably the most ambitious electric vehicle production facility from Tesla. Unlike facilities like Giga Berlin, which are producing popular existing vehicles like the Model Y crossover, Gigafactory Mexico is tasked with the production of the yet-to-be-unveiled next-generation platform. The vehicle is expected to be priced at around $25,000.

Following the announcement of Giga Mexico, reports initially suggested that the buildout of the facility could start as early as March, and that its construction speed would rival that of Giga Shanghai. Local officials estimated then that vehicle production could start sometime in 2024. Later reports, however, stated that vehicle production would be starting around the first quarter of 2025 instead.

$TSLA 🇲🇽

• Machinery arrives on land where they will build Tesla's Gigafactory in Santa Catarina.



– Construction work on the Tesla Gigafactory, announced on 1 March, has already begun on the building, which will be its headquarters in the municipality of Santa Catarina, New… pic.twitter.com/xYjVNn4HKd — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) August 10, 2023

As noted in a Milenio report, recent footage taken at the upcoming Tesla property showed that machinery is already present in the area. Apart from heavy equipment, cones alerting motorists of construction activities at the site could also be seen on the road. Granted, the presence of heavy equipment on the site is undoubtedly small progress, but it does seem to suggest that construction work at Giga Mexico is about to start.

Last month, Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda noted that permits for Gigafactory Mexico were progressing forward. The official also noted that the first stages of the facility’s buildout were about to start. Considering the presence of heavy equipment on the site this week, it appears that the Governor’s estimate may be accurate.

“We do not yet have a date for when, but the good news is that all the permits for the environment, energy, water, everything is already checked, it is advancing. So at any moment, we are going to give them the news that the first stone is being laid,” he said.

Watch the Giga Mexico site update from Mexican media outlet Milenio in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads-up.

Tesla Giga Mexico initial construction machinery spotted on site