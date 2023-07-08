Tesla Gigafactory Mexico permits all moving forward, initial buildout imminent: Governor

By

Recent comments from Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda suggest that the permits for Tesla Gigafactory Mexico are progressing forward. The official also estimated that at any moment now, the first stages of the facility’s buildout would begin.

“We do not yet have a date for when, but the good news is that all the permits, for the environment, energy, water, everything is already checked, it is advancing. So at any moment, we are going to give them the news that the first stone is being laid,” the governor said.

Interestingly enough, the governor mentioned that the design of the vehicle that will be produced at the upcoming facility is already in its final stages, as noted in a Milenio report. It will then be unsurprising if Tesla holds an unveiling event for its next-generation platform within the coming year or so.

“What we have of information is that right now, they are already in the final stage of the design of the new car, a new model, which is going to be, as far as we know, the best electric and economic car in the world, and it is going to be a milestone. So, now yes, with the design finished, what we know is that they are already finishing the production lines, the software, and everything that must be ready to start the plant,” he said.

When Gigafactory Mexico was initially announced, expectations were high that the facility would be built in roughly the same timeframe as Gigafactory Shanghai, Tesla’s largest factory by output and the company’s primary vehicle export hub today. As per reports from China last month, Tesla has reportedly pushed this estimate to the first quarter of 2025. The information was reportedly provided by the electric vehicle maker to its suppliers in China.

While Giga Mexico will be starting its operations a bit later than initially expected, the comments from the Nuevo Leon governor about the facility’s permits being all but complete bode well for the facility. Tesla facilities like Gigafactory Berlin, after all, saw notable delays due to issues with permits. Giga Mexico seems to be free of such issues, at least.

