Tesla Giga Texas continues to expand: drone footage

By

Tesla continues expanding Giga Texas, as seen in the drone footage taken by Joe Tegtmeyer. The footage was taken on Friday, and Tegtmeyer shared his take on the new construction with updated maps. The maps show a sprawling Giga Texas as Tesla continues to build.

In the photo below, you can see a construction map of Giga Texas on the right. In that photo are the actual factory itself and several highlighted construction zones.

Tegtmeyer noted that there were a significant number of construction areas on the Tesla property, as well as new construction that will be started soon. In the video, he quickly analyzed each construction area noting updates and current progress.

One example is Tesla’s warehouse on wheels concept, which uses trailers to store parts instead of storing them inside of the main factory. Tegtmeyer noted this also saves time for truckers delivering and dropping off trailers.

“Overall, this entire section continues to transform, and it plays a major role in the construction of Giga Texas,” Tegtmeyer explained.

In addition to the changes at Giga Texas, Texas Road is being widened. Tegtmeyer noted that there’s been a large number of steel materials deposited recently, but the brown materials had been there for around a year and a half. “I’m not sure what role that plays,” he added.

A new building is being constructed on the west side of Tesla’s battery cathode plant. The building permit filed with the City of Austin is for a 107,000-square-foot single-story building with water management and storage capability. Tegtmeyer noted that trenching on the left side is most likely for large underground pipes. Also, Tesla is performing soil tests.

The image below shows what the building may look like once it’s completed, Tegtmeyer noted.

Tegtmeyer noted that there was a permit to build a Boring Company tunnel and shared his thoughts on what this may look like. He pointed to two images. One is a slide in the video showing a Colorado River connector tunnel with a Boring Company number associated with it. The other showed approximately where the tunnel would be dug.

“It would be going from near where the battery cathode plant is, underneath the Colorado River, and over to this small, near island that you can see in the larger photo.”

“It’s about a little more than 2,000 feet or maybe about 800 meters in length,” he added. Tegtmeyer pointed out that although he didn’t know what the purpose for the tunnel would be, but it could be a way for the public to visit a road in Area 7 and then have access to this area of the property.

You can watch Tegtmeyer’s full analysis below.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Tesla Giga Texas continues to expand: drone footage