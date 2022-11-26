You get to name the next Jeep electric SUV

By

Jeep is having its fans name its next electric SUV; the vehicle is called the Electric Wagoneer in the meantime.

Jeep has always had a deep connection with its fans. Everything from the Jeep offroading events to the signature Jeep wave shows how connected the brand and its fanbase are. On the eve of its first set of electric vehicles, Jeep is asking its fans to help them name the upcoming Electric Wagoneer.

The upcoming Electric Wagoneer was announced at Jeep’s 4xe event earlier this year. Along with the forthcoming Recon and the already released Avenger (Europe only), it will be part of the first wave of electric vehicles from Jeep. Very few specifications were released for the SUV other than its eye-catching design. Still, via the original announcement, we know the EV SUV will have roughly 400 miles of range, 600 horsepower, and jump from 0-60mph in only 3.5 seconds. Jeep says, “it has everything you could ask for – except a name.”

When you enter the aptly named namethenewwagoneer.com, you will not only be entering your name, but if your name is chosen, you will win a week-long trip to Jackson Hole with three friends. The company has yet to announce a timeline regarding when the name would be picked or how fans could help choose the name after submitting their own.

The SUV that has yet to be named is expected in 2024 and will likely be a significant turning point for the brand. Besides the 4xe PHEV vehicles the brand has been selling recently, the American offroading brand has no experience in the electric vehicle market. Furthermore, it is unclear how Jeep enthusiasts will react to the new vehicles and their electric powertrains.

Jeep, and its other American Stellantis brand Dodge, have always wanted to incorporate fun and pleasure into the vehicles they are selling. It has been a big reason for the success of the Wrangler model in particular. However, the brand will be tested, both in its dedication to these ideals, but also in its implementation in the coming years.

