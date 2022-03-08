By

Tesla’s Giga Fest at Gigafactory Texas is officially set for April 7, and new documents released today reveal the plans for the event, including attendance figures, time, and other details.

What is the Giga Fest

Tesla’s Giga Fest is an event that will be held on April 7, starting at 4 pm and ending at midnight, according to new documents from Travis County Commissioner’s Court. The event will celebrate the opening of Tesla Gigafactory Texas, the automaker’s second U.S.-based production facility.

Attendance and other details

Tesla plans to allow up to 15,000 people at the Giga Fest at Gigafactory Texas, the documents revealed. Admittance will only be allowed for patrons with a ticket and invitation, according to Tesla’s Mass Gathering Permit application, which was received by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office on February 18.

This is considerably large, and CEO Elon Musk has stated that priority will go to residents in the Greater Austin area before more attendees are sent invitations.

Tesla says it will require I.D. at entry and wristbands will be worn by those who attend the event and are 21 years of age or older. Alcohol will be available at the event, so the wristbands are to differentiate who can and cannot legally drink.

Tesla will also hold tours of the Gigafactory Texas facility, just like it did at the Giga Fest the automaker held in Germany to commemorate the near-completion of Gigafactory Berlin.

Tesla is waiting for EPA certification of the “Austin-made” Model Y before it can begin initial deliveries. The Travis County Commissioner’s Court will also have a public hearing on March 22 “to receive comments regarding the issuance of a Mass Gathering Permit for Giga Texas Event to be held on April 7, 2022, at 13101 Tesla Drive, Austin, TX 78725.”

Tesla’s application is available below.

Tesla Giga Fest at Giga Texas: Attendance figures, time, other details revealed