Tesla Giga Texas production is off the charts, and so are deliveries as Q3 ends

It appears that Tesla Gigafactory Texas is determined to make sure that it ends the third quarter of 2025 on a very strong note. This was hinted at in videos of the massive electric vehicle complex on the final day of Q3 2025.

Giga Texas’s push

As per longtime Tesla watcher and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer, who has been chronicling the progress of the Giga Texas complex since its earliest days, hundreds of vehicles were being handed to customers on the final day of Q3.

“Hundred and hundreds of Tesla cars going to customers at Giga Texas today as part of a huge end of quarter event! Still a few hours left until midnight!” The drone operator observed.

Tesla has been encouraging customers to pick up their vehicles at Giga Texas before the quarter ended. Just a few days ago, the official Tesla North America account on X posted an image of a fleet of new Model Y units that are ready for delivery at Giga Texas. In a follow-up post, the electric vehicle maker advised that, “For an expedited delivery, come pick up your car at its birthplace at Giga Texas – straight off the factory line.” Hundred and hundreds of @Tesla cars going to customers at Giga Texas today as part of a huge end of quarter event! Still a few hours left until midnight! pic.twitter.com/NVoBZEhDMV— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) September 30, 2025 Deliveries in full swing pic.twitter.com/Vgho5FIrA6— Tesla North America (@tesla_na) September 27, 2025 Production & new vehicle inventory is off the charts at Giga Texas, with a full overflow lot on the E side in addition to a full & overflowing W outbound lot!



This is the most new vehicles at Giga Texas at the same time than I have observed this year!



Here are just a few… pic.twitter.com/6T5qu4Y018— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) September 26, 2025

A very busy Giga Texas

Giga Texas has been a hub of production activity as of late, with Tegtmeyer observing that the facility’s overflow lot and outbound lots were being filled with vehicles just days before the quarter ended. As per the longtime Tesla watcher, this was the most vehicles he has seen in Giga Texas this year.

Advertisement

“Production & new vehicle inventory is off the charts at Giga Texas, with a full overflow lot on the E side in addition to a full & overflowing W outbound lot! This is the most new vehicles at Giga Texas at the same time than I have observed this year!” The drone operator noted in a post on X.