Tesla ramps hiring efforts in Giga Texas

Tesla’s Omead Afshar announced that Giga Texas is hiring and hinted that the Cyber Rodeo only showed a tiny peek into the innovation and manufacturing of the factory.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, where you went to school or what industry you’re in—we are currently hiring individuals of all levels,” noted Tesla in its Giga Texas hiring page. “If you’ve done exceptional work, join us in solving the next generation of engineering, manufacturing and operational challenges as we accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

We’re hiring at Giga Texas! Cyber Rodeo provided just a peak at the innovation of the factory and manufacturing taking place here https://t.co/mKN1gOYuxV — Omead Afshar (@omead) April 12, 2022

Tesla Giga Texas is hiring people for engineering, manufacturing, operations, and construction. A quick search through Tesla’s Careers page reveals all the jobs the company has opened for Giga Texas.

Tesla has 42 jobs listed under the construction and facilities category, including senior superintendent, facilities electrical engineer, staff construction manager, and construction superintendent.

Under the manufacturing category, Giga Texas has 179 positions open. Manufacturing jobs in Texas include positions for a battery manufacturing engineer, an operations leader for cell manufacturing, a senior robotics engineer, and a senior manufacturing engineer for robotics and automation.

Tesla also has seven positions open under Giga Texas’s operations and business support category. For operations, Giga Texas is looking for a technical program manager for cell manufacturing, a logistics driver, logistics coordinator, a senior manager for system design and install prep, a technical program manager for drive systems, a senior technical program manager for factory engineering, and a senior project manager for Vision automation.

Tesla Giga Texas has a well-thought-out layout that leaves room for future production. Tesla’s Austin factory currently focuses on producing the new Model Y with a structural battery pack and 4680 cells. The first Model Y units equipped with Tesla’s 4680 battery pack was delivered during Cyber Rodeo. In his Cyber Rodeo talk, Elon Musk announced that Giga Texas will be producing the Cybertruck, Roadster, Semi, and even the Optimus robot in 2023.

