Tesla gives Cybertruck clever new towing feature that increases safety

Tesla has given the Cybertruck a great new towing feature that will not only increase safety but could help avert damage and help with longevity.

While Tesla has boasted some impressive examples of towing with its vehicle lineup, until the Cybertruck was released in late 2023, the company did not have a car or pickup that was overly capable.

Its Dual Motor and Tri Motor All-Wheel-Drive configurations have 11,000 pounds of payload capacity. There are times when owners might push the limit, and previously, there was no true way that the vehicle would advise the owner that it was coming close to, or potentially exceeding, the capacity.

In a new update for the pickup, Tesla has added a new feature that will help identify when this is happening.

Advertisement

According to Not a Tesla App, Tesla, in software update 2025.26, added an undocumented feature that is referred to as the “Smart Warning System.” This will detect an overloaded rear axle and will provide a warning to the driver to prevent damage:

“Rear axle load exceeds recommended limit. Remove cargo or rebalance trailer to prevent damage.”

These two suggestions will help advise owners to take one of two solutions: they can either remove weight or rebalance their load to prevent damage.

Tesla hasn’t yet revealed how the vehicle can recognize this, but it likely uses its air suspension data to recognize the additional stress placed on the rear axle.

This is one distinct advantage that vehicles with software updates have over ones without the ability to get better through OTA downloads. These features are added through an internet connection and downloaded to the vehicle.