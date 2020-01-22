Tesla “hacker” debunks sudden unintended acceleration claims

A well-known Tesla hacker has released his thoughts about the recent claims of “Sudden Unintended Acceleration,” claiming that the company’s vehicles are not capable of gaining speed on their own.

Self-proclaimed “Tesla Tinkerer” Jason Hughes has been vocal about the company’s hardware issues in the past. Hughes has managed to make something of a career of recognizing flaws in Tesla vehicles and addressing ways to fix them. However, Hughes is not a believer in the new claims that Teslas will subject some owners to unexpected acceleration and has now publically dispelled them.

Hughes took to his Twitter account to address the rumors and claims they are simply an attempt to blame Tesla for mistakes the driver may have made, or an attempt to gain attention through the internet and gain traffic to a website. Hughes stated, “Seriously, Teslas do NOT have a sudden unintended acceleration issue. The engineering here is spot on. They have people not wanting to accept responsibility for their screw ups, plus clickbait.”

So the BS sudden unintended acceleration claims are front and center again… *sigh* Seriously, Teslas do NOT have a sudden unintended acceleration issue. The engineering here is spot on. They have people not wanting to accept responsibility for their screw ups, plus clickbait. — Jason Hughes (@wk057) January 20, 2020

While Hughes states that he does not hold any TSLA stock, he is a supporter of the company. In the past, Hughes recognized issues with the MCUv1 hardware and brought them to light for Tesla owners to ponder. While he claims to have issues with some of the things Tesla has done with their vehicles, he fails to believe the company has issues with something that is as simple as a gas pedal.

In a post addressing the issues on the Tesla Motors Club forum, Hughes said, “Tesla’s accelerator pedal is actually the exact same drive-by-wire pedal used in several other manufacturer’s vehicles. It’s a highly proven technology over decades. Nothing special at this point. No Tesla secret sauce here. Just two hall effect sensors with slightly different curves for redundancy and position validation. If they don’t agree, the car doesn’t move.”

Hughes believes that any issues with sudden acceleration may be the fault of the driver. “I’ve almost made a pedal misapplication mistake several times in the past with multiple different vehicles… fortunately not in any catastrophic situation. We’re not infallible creatures. You get in a zone of habit, feel like you know what’s going on, and when something unexpected happens you’ll swear you were doing everything normally the way you’ve done it 10000 times before, when in reality you just screwed up. It happens,” he added on the TMC forum under his username wk057.

Tesla released an official statement on the Sudden Acceleration claims on Monday, January 20, and claimed they were completely false. Tesla has worked closely with the NHTSA to resolve any issues that come forward with its cars and all research and data have shown that the company’s vehicles accelerate in a proper fashion.

Hughes’ belief that Tesla’s vehicles are not capable of sudden acceleration is more credible than most claims. Hughes has spent years breaking down and finding issues with Teslas, but he simply finds no proof in the claim that the vehicles are randomly accelerating. “But in this case, Tesla did their homework on the hardware and software side very well to make sure this would never be an issue. Kudos where due,” he said.