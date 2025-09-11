Tesla hacker finds lifesaving FSD suggestions in 2025.32.3

A Tesla hacker has shared references to what could very well be lifesaving FSD suggestions in software update 2025.32.3.

The feature could drastically reduce instances of drivers operating their vehicles while distracted or exhausted.

New FSD features

As per longtime Tesla hacker @greentheonly, the EV maker’s drowsiness and lane departure suggestions in 2025.32.3 reference FSD. The hacker shared two alerts that specifically suggest the use of FSD, such as “Lane drift detected. Let FSD assist so you can stay focused,” and “Drowsiness detected. Stay focused with FSD.”

The hacker noted that the updated messages in 2025.32.3 are quite interesting because Tesla still advises drivers to be fully alert when using FSD Supervised. Thus, it is quite interesting to see the company advising users to use FSD when they seem unfocused or tired. That being said, FSD is still a supervised solution for now, but the system itself is already very capable, so the company’s updated alerts are not surprising. Hm, interesting messaging shift in 2025.32.3.

Now the drowsiness/lane departure alerts suggest FSD.

Like:

– Lane drift detected. Let FSD assist so you can stay focused.

– Drowsiness detected. Stay focused with FSD.— green (@greentheonly) September 11, 2025

Steps to FSD Unsupervised

Such warning messages would definitely make more sense once Tesla actually rolls out FSD Unsupervised. The system seems to be just waiting for regulatory approval for now, considering that it is already being used in vehicles that are coming off the production line at the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas. Tesla is also now using a driverless system for its Robotaxi services in Austin, as well as its autonomous ride-hailing service in the Bay Area.

For now, Tesla is hard at work preparing for the impending rollout of FSD V14, which Elon Musk has stated will be a notable improvement from the already-impressive performance of FSD V13. As per Musk, Teslas running FSD V14 will feel “sentient.” He also noted that the system “feels alive.”