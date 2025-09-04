News
Tesla deploys Unsupervised FSD in Europe for the first time—with a twist
Europe has so far been elusive for Tesla’s FSD rollout.
Tesla has officially started using Unsupervised FSD in Europe, at least, within the Giga Berlin complex.
Ready for rollout
As per a video from the Tesla AI team, Model Y units that are produced at Giga Berlin now autonomously transport themselves from the end of the production line to their designated holding areas. The video demonstration, which was posted on X, followed a Model Y unit that parked itself autonomously at a charging station, and another that headed straight to Giga Berlin’s outbound area.
Giga Berlin plant manager André Thierig shared his insights on the video, stating that “Every Tesla we built has the ability to drive autonomously and we use this feature 100% for outbound operations, starting from the light tunnel until the car arrives at the outbound yard! Really impressive!” He also stated that he “cannot wait to see this on European roads outside the factory.”
Unsupervised FSD in Europe
Europe has so far been elusive for Tesla’s FSD rollout. While FSD Supervised has been rolled out to consumers in the United States, and to some degree, in China, only tests have so far been implemented in Europe. This has resulted in numerous Tesla owners getting their patience tested, especially those who have purchased FSD in vehicles that are now several years old.
Tesla, for its part, has been demonstrating Unsupervised FSD operating on public European roads across several countries, such as France and Germany. So far, however, the wait is still on for Europe to allow FSD, both Supervised and Unsupervised, to be operated by regular consumers on public roads.
News
Miami Beach Mayor considering Elon Musk’s Boring Company tunnels
Miami Beach faces unique constraints, including chronic flooding, porous limestone foundations, and its low elevation near sea level.
Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner has asked city commissioners to consider whether underground transit tunnels could be a feasible solution to the city’s worsening traffic.
The proposal reflects growing interest in exploring unconventional transit options, especially after city leaders rejected plans to extend the downtown Miami Metromover to South Beach.
New transit alternatives
In a memo, Meiner noted that his request is not tied to a single project but is intended to open a broader discussion on engineering challenges, environmental impacts, potential funding, and integration with existing transit systems. Miami Beach faces unique constraints, including chronic flooding, porous limestone foundations, and its low elevation near sea level, according to Axios.
The tunnel idea is not entirely new. In 2022, Meiner suggested reaching out to Elon Musk’s The Boring Company to discuss potential projects, citing the firm’s work on the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas. At the time, the city passed a resolution to study tunnels further, though it remains unclear whether any formal discussions with the tunneling startup actually took place.
Previous proposals
The Boring Company has shown interest in South Florida before. In 2021 and 2022, it submitted plans for Tesla-powered tunnel systems in Fort Lauderdale and North Miami Beach. While the Fort Lauderdale project was later suspended, reports suggest the North Miami Beach proposal remained active into 2023. Musk also met with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in 2021 to discuss tunnel systems, though no progress has been reported since.
The Boring Company has garnered some experience with consumer tunnels over the years, thanks in no small part to the Las Vegas Convention Center and Vegas Loops, which use Tesla vehicles. The greater Vegas Loop is still being expanded today, and efforts are underway to transition the Teslas being used in the tunnels to use Unsupervised FSD.
News
Tesla owners are celebrating Model Y L first deliveries
The timing of the Model Y L’s release aligns with growing demand for Tesla vehicles in China.
Tesla customers in China seem to be loving the Model Y L. This was hinted at in posts from the electric vehicle maker on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
The Model Y L is Tesla’s entry into China’s competitive six-seat crossover SUV segment, which has previously been out of reach for the standard Model Y.
Model Y L delivery celebrations
Tesla Model Y L owners in China have been sharing enthusiastic reviews following the delivery of their vehicles. Many cited the SUV’s safety, practicality, and family-friendly design as key reasons for choosing the vehicle. Several noted that they placed orders for the vehicle without seeing the Model Y L in person, while others highlighted that they “only trust Tesla for its safety and technology.”
“For our two kids and two grandparents, the six-seater Model Y L is perfect for our family of six. Because we trust Tesla’s safety and intelligent features, we placed a blind order to be among the first owners to take delivery!” one Model Y L owner stated, as translated by Tesla watcher @tslaming.
Owners praised the six-seater’s handling, spaciousness, and advanced features, with one calling it “perfect” compared to competitors. Families highlighted the Model Y L’s suitability for accommodating children and grandparents, while others described upgrading from previous Teslas as a natural choice. Some even made long trips to pick up their vehicles, eager to take road trips across China in the new model.
“This is my second Tesla, and I specially took the high-speed train to pick it up! The first thing I’ll do with my new car is take my family and dog on a road trip to Xinjiang, and travel all over China with the Model Y L,” another Model Y L customer wrote.
Tesla Model Y specs
Unveiled on August 19, the Model Y L joins Tesla’s existing five-seat variants in China, offering a larger footprint and additional seating. Priced from RMB 339,000 ($47,460), the vehicle is positioned above the RWD and long-range AWD five-seat versions. The Model Y L is longer than the standard Model Y, with a wheelbase extended to 3,040 mm.
The timing of the Model Y L’s release aligns with growing demand for Tesla vehicles in China. Recent insurance registration data showed 12,500 Tesla units recorded last week, a 21% increase from the previous week’s 10,300 units. Analysts expect the addition of the six-seat SUV to broaden Tesla’s appeal to families seeking larger electric options, further boosting sales momentum this third quarter.
News
Tesla Robotaxi makes major expansion with official public app launch
Tesla officially announced on early Thursday morning that its Robotaxi suite is officially public, launching its separate Robotaxi app to iOS users for the first time, allowing them to test out the driverless ride-hailing platform.
Tesla has made a major expansion with its Robotaxi platform, marking its official public launch of the app for iOS users.
Tesla has had an active Robotaxi program for two and a half months now, launching it for the first time in Austin, Texas, in late June.
It was not a public beta, as the company extended invitations to a select group of relevant influencers and media in the space, aiming to keep things relatively private until confidence in its performance was established.
Over the past ten weeks, Tesla has expanded its fleet size, its geofence, and its list of invitees on several occasions. However, it was still not offering rides to anyone on the street. That has changed.
Tesla officially announced on early Thursday morning that its Robotaxi suite is officially public, launching its separate Robotaxi app to iOS users for the first time, allowing them to test out the driverless ride-hailing platform:
🚨 Tesla has announced that the Robotaxi app is now available to all iOS users, with Android access coming soon! pic.twitter.com/3wN6Ssg0aa
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 4, 2025
Once you download the app, you will be put on a waitlist to enter the company’s list of riders. It seems that the earlier you download and join, the sooner you will be able to test one of the company’s driverless Model Y vehicles in the city.
The expansion of the app marks a major achievement for Tesla in the sense that the company is confident to begin allowing more riders to utilize the platform. It may also be looking for a more local consumer base, as many users of the app do not reside in Austin. Tesla may hope to attract more daily users who would utilize Robotaxi for their commute to work, rides to dinner and social events, and other regular uses.
In its nearly three months of operation, Tesla has expanded the Robotaxi geofence in Austin on three occasions, with the most recent bringing the Service Area to 190 square miles.
Tesla Robotaxi geofence expansion enters Plaid Mode and includes a surprise
The most recent growth included new territories, including Giga Texas, the company’s manufacturing facility, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and freeway driving for the first time.
Freeways are where Tesla has taken a slightly different approach, as it will be moving the safety monitor to the driver’s seat for those trips for the time being.
Tesla is overhauling its Full Self-Driving subscription for easier access
Elon Musk shares unbelievable Starship Flight 10 landing feat
Elon Musk reveals when SpaceX will perform first-ever Starship catch
