Tesla deploys Unsupervised FSD in Europe for the first time—with a twist

Tesla has officially started using Unsupervised FSD in Europe, at least, within the Giga Berlin complex.

Ready for rollout

As per a video from the Tesla AI team, Model Y units that are produced at Giga Berlin now autonomously transport themselves from the end of the production line to their designated holding areas. The video demonstration, which was posted on X, followed a Model Y unit that parked itself autonomously at a charging station, and another that headed straight to Giga Berlin’s outbound area.

Giga Berlin plant manager André Thierig shared his insights on the video, stating that “Every Tesla we built has the ability to drive autonomously and we use this feature 100% for outbound operations, starting from the light tunnel until the car arrives at the outbound yard! Really impressive!” He also stated that he “cannot wait to see this on European roads outside the factory.” New Teslas drive themselves off the line at Giga Berlin



Autonomously navigating the factory premises, they stop by the on-site Supercharger, then park in the outbound lot pic.twitter.com/QxHYQl07yM— Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) September 3, 2025 Full drive pic.twitter.com/Duwm2aWoWe— Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) September 3, 2025

Unsupervised FSD in Europe

Europe has so far been elusive for Tesla’s FSD rollout. While FSD Supervised has been rolled out to consumers in the United States, and to some degree, in China, only tests have so far been implemented in Europe. This has resulted in numerous Tesla owners getting their patience tested, especially those who have purchased FSD in vehicles that are now several years old.

Tesla, for its part, has been demonstrating Unsupervised FSD operating on public European roads across several countries, such as France and Germany. So far, however, the wait is still on for Europe to allow FSD, both Supervised and Unsupervised, to be operated by regular consumers on public roads.