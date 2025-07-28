News
Tesla hints a smaller pickup truck could be on the way
Tesla has considered a smaller EV pickup, and sounds as if it is actively developing one in its Design Studio.
Tesla hinted that a smaller pickup truck could be on the way, but the company did not clarify whether it would be an abbreviated version of the Cybertruck, or a new design altogether.
The Cybertruck is unlike any vehicle that has ever come before it. Some other vehicles, like the DeLorean, have had similar shapes, but no manufacturer or pickup brand has ever tried to build such an interesting and unorthodox truck, especially in the quantity Tesla builds them.
Only available in North America and the United Arab Emirates (for order as of now, as deliveries are not expected until the end of this year), the Cybertruck has not made its way to areas like Europe or Asia, where Tesla has a sizeable presence. Much of this is due to the sheer size of the pickup, which would not be an ideal vehicle for many of the tight streets and various traffic conditions.
Elon Musk hints at smaller Tesla Cybertruck version down the road
Tesla already made the Cybertruck smaller before it started manufacturing it and delivering it to customers in October 2023. This was to help it fit inside the Boring Company tunnels, but it also seemed as if it just needed a slight scaling back for general public use.
Tesla’s VP of Powertrain, Lars Moravy, spoke on Saturday at the X Takeover about a significant change in the Tesla lineup that has been discussed internally by the company, as questions relating to the Cybertruck’s size and its ability to be useful or practical in other markets continue to be questioned.
He was asked, “Do you see a need for a smaller, more globally scalable version to serve broader, more urban or international segments of the pickup market?”
He said:
“We always talked about making a smaller pickup. I think in the future, as more and more of the Robotaxi comes into the world, we look at those options and we think about, ‘Okay, that kind of service is useful not just for people, but also for goods.”
He continued by stating that Tesla has been working in its Design Studio, located in Hawthorne, California, with potential designs:
“We’ve definitely been churning in the design studio about what we might do to serve that need, for sure.”
The question and answer start at the 22:22 mark of the video below:
Join Tesla VP @larsmoravy for an exclusive keynote on cutting-edge vehicle engineering! Insider views on Cybertruck, Robotaxi, & sustainable energy innovations.
Watch live on @teslaownersSV from X Takeover 2025 in San Mateo! @corporatestrea1 https://t.co/Fk7kAF3ZfW
— Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) July 26, 2025
It sounds as if the question is phrased as, “Will Tesla develop a smaller Cybertruck?” while Lars’s answer only specifies “pickup,” and not necessarily “a smaller Cybertruck.”
It also seems that, if Tesla is doing as much work as it sounds like in the Design Studio, perhaps it is mulling a new pickup design altogether. The Cybertruck has been the best-selling electric pickup on many occasions from a quarterly perspective, and it was the best-selling EV pickup in 2024.
Tesla has designed smaller pickups in the past, but they’ve never made it to market. An exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles showed internal drawings of pickup concepts that Tesla considered for its lineup.
News
Tesla’s new affordable Model Y details teased in new sighting
The affordable Tesla Model Y could be the perfect starter car for a Robotaxi service.
Tesla has been very secretive about any details surrounding its affordable vehicles, but a new sighting seems to have provided a first glimpse at the company’s cheaper Model Y. Based on the sighting, it appears that the vehicle will indeed be a stripped-out version of the all-electric crossover, but it could be the perfect starter car for a Robotaxi service.
Affordable Tesla
During the second quarter earnings call, Tesla VP for Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy stated that more affordable models will be available for everyone in Q4. He also confirmed that the production of the vehicles really did start in June, just as stated in Tesla’s previous Update Letters.
Tesla executives, however, did not provide specific details about the affordable cars, save for a previous comment stating that they would be quite similar to what the company currently offers today. This has brought speculations that Tesla’s more affordable vehicles that were listed in its Update Letters will just be stripped-out versions of cars like the Model Y.
Recent Sighting
These speculations seemed to be accurate, at least based on a recent sighting of the affordable car that has recently been posted on social media. The video, which was reportedly captured in California, featured a stripped-out Model Y with several characteristics that will likely make it notably more affordable.
Based on the video, it would appear that the affordable Model Y will feature no split headlights and no glass roof. The indirect light bar also seems to be absent from the vehicle. Inside, the vehicle did not seem to have cupholder covers and no rear screen. Its seats also look like Tesla’s non-ventilated vegan leather seats.
Interestingly enough, the vehicle, despite its evident cost-cutting measures, still features a front bumper camera. Considering that the car will be produced with Tesla’s AI6 chip, it would seem that Tesla is also designing the vehicle as an ideal car for its Robotaxi service.
Investor's Corner
Elon Musk shares details on Tesla AI6 production deal with Samsung
Tesla is already laying the groundwork for the ramp of its next-generation products.
Elon Musk has provided some details about Tesla’s AI6 production deal with South Korean tech giant Samsung. As per Musk, Samsung’s upcoming Texas fabrication facility will be dedicated to the production of Tesla’s AI6 chip.
Musk’s update suggests that Tesla is already laying the groundwork for the ramp of its next-generation products like the Cybercab and Optimus.
Samsung AI6 production reports
On Sunday, Bloomberg News claimed that Samsung will be producing semiconductors for Tesla in a $16.5 billion deal. As per the report, Samsung is currently producing Tesla’s AI4 chip, and the deal will help the South Korean tech giant gain some ground back from competitors in the semiconductor market.
Elon Musk confirmed the news on X, stating that the $16.5 billion is actually just the bare minimum. As per Musk, the deal with Samsung will likely be “much more than that.” And in a later comment, Musk clarified that the actual output of Samsung’s Tesla AI6 plant will “likely be several times higher” than what has been reported.
Musk shared a critical detail that would likely allow Samsung to maximize its AI6 output. “Samsung agreed to allow Tesla to assist in maximizing manufacturing efficiency. This is a critical point, as I will walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress. And the fab is conveniently located not far from my house,” Musk wrote in his post.
Elon Musk on AI5 and AI6
Tesla currently produces vehicles with its AI4 chip, which is produced by Samsung. As per the CEO, Tesla’s AI5 chip, which just finished its design, will be produced by TSMC. The AI5 chip will be produced initially in Taiwan, and then in Arizona, the CEO noted.
Elon Musk’s comments about AI6 and Samsung’s output suggest that Tesla is really preparing to enter a stage in its growth that involves production at a scale that’s never been seen before. Tesla’s speed is quite notable, though it seems safe to assume that the actual rollout of AI6 will still be a few years away.
In a few years, Tesla will probably be mass producing the Cybercab and Optimus, as well as more affordable vehicles that will likely see more adoption from mainstream customers. This means that Samsung’s AI6 ramp will likely be just in time to support Tesla’s outputs for its Optimus bots, its Cybercabs, and its mass market affordable cars.
Elon Musk
Tesla exec gives big update on Roadster, confirming recent rumor
The Tesla Roadster might finally be on the way.
A Tesla executive gave a big update on the long-awaited Roadster project, confirming some recent rumors about an X post from CEO Elon Musk.
Musk said recently that he attended a meeting at Tesla’s Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, next to SpaceX headquarters. He added that there would be a “most epic demo” performed by the end of 2025, but did not give any details pertaining to what project it was related to.
Tesla Roadster to fill the void left by canceled Model S Plaid Plus: Musk
Last night, the X Takeover occurred in California, and Senior Vice President of Powertrain for Tesla, Lars Moravy, confirmed some big details about Musk’s post.
Much of the Tesla community believed it was about the Roadster, and that was the first thing Moravy confirmed. He also said that Tesla is “gearing up for a super cool demo,” and that they showed Musk some of the tech the company has been working on that will be implemented into the Roadster.
Moravy said:
“Roadster is definitely in development. We did talk about it last Sunday night. We are gearing up for a super cool demo. It’s going to be mind-blowing; We showed Elon some cool demos last week of the tech we’ve been working on, and he got a little excited.”
Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy on the new Tesla Roadster:
“Roadster is definitely in development. We did talk about it last Sunday night. We are gearing up for a super cool demo. It’s going to be mind blowing; We showed Elon some cool demos last week of the tech… pic.twitter.com/EBB0c36xFA
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 27, 2025
The Roadster has been in development for a very long time, and it has been delayed on many occasions. Tesla has stated that it will continue to add technology for a while, as COVID-19 has delayed some projects, and the company’s focus is on initiatives that will benefit humanity.
Nevertheless, many people have been waiting for the vehicle for a very long time. Some won it through the company’s referral program, while others have put down a $50,000 deposit. Tesla has been hinting that it is adding some interesting tech to the Roadster, including the SpaceX package that will help it hover and reach 0-60 MPH in just 1.1 seconds.
Tesla Roadster SpaceX Package’s 1.1-second 0-60 mph launch visualized in concept video
It sounds as if this could be one of the few things that Tesla could show off at the demo Musk hyped up last week.
