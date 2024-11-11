By

Based on their recent trading practices, Tesla (TSLA) institutional investors are confident in the company’s stocks. As of November 11, 2024, institutional investors own about 66.2% of Tesla stock.

According to Guru Focus, a few institutional investors increased their TSLA holdings earlier this year. In the first quarter, Vanguard Group Inc, increased its Tesla holdings by 1.7%. The institutional investor now has 233.6 million TSLA shares, valued at ~$41.06 billion.

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC is another institutional investor that increased its Tesla holdings earlier this year. The company increased its TSLA holdings by 21,816% in the second quarter. It holds 5.9 million Tesla shares, valued at $1.17 billion.

Long-time TSLA bull ARK Invest also increased its Tesla shared by 2.6% in the second quarter. The investing firm predicts Tesla to be valued at $2,600 per share by 2029. It believes Tesla’s robotaxi services will contribute significantly to its enterprise value and earnings.

Vanguard Group purchased an additional 3.8 million shares in Q3 2023, solidifying it long-term investment in Tesla. Similarly, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its Tesla stake by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. It currently holds 11.05 million shares, valued at $2.89 billion.

Tesla stock surged after Donald Trump secured his second term as the President of the United States. Tesla joined the trillion-dollar club once again a few days after Trump’s victory.

