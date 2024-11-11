By

Tesla HR is hiring for positions in California and Texas. A Senior HR Manager at Tesla, Liz G, published a post inviting people to apply for the company’s HR team.

Tesla’s Sr. HR Manager mentioned some open roles in her post, including HR Partner, Sr HR Partner, and HR Coordinator in California and Texas. A quick search through Tesla’s Career page and TESLARATI found a few HR positions in Sparks, Nevada, and one job opening in New York.

She also provided a link to a Sr, HR Partner, Engineering role. The responsibilities of the role are listed below.

Be a leader and credible activist for your clients, your team and our mission; exert influence to create positive change

Deliver both strategic and tactical HR support and programs to employees and managers, including performance management, organizational design, learning and development, compensation programs and employee relations

Partner effectively with HR centers of excellence including Immigration, Compensation and Benefits, Tesla Talent, Employee Relations, and Recruiting

Proactively identify opportunities to enhance the employee experience and partner with management to develop and implement innovative and sustainable solutions

Work with leaders to develop effective organizational structures to drive organizational health. Consult and coach all levels of management to build and serve high performing, diverse and inclusive teams

Supports human resources leadership to formulate, determine, and effectuate management policies regarding HR, including special access to confidential and sensitive personnel communication and records

Aligns conduct in performing all job duties and functions with human resources leadership goals and objectives, exercising good judgment in all interactions with Company employees

Tesla HR Positions by City, State

Palo Alto, California

Fremont, California

Austin, Texas

Sparks, Nevada

Buffalo, New York

Tesla open positions for Human Resources might be a positive sign. The company laid off 10% of its workers earlier this year.

“As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity.

“As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done,” Elon Musk said in an email to employees.

