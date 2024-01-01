Tesla IR-compiled consensus listed at 480.5k deliveries for Q4, 1.8M for FY 2023

By

Tesla’s Investor Relations team has shared a compiled analyst consensus for the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 vehicle deliveries. As per the EV maker, the current consensus for Tesla’s Q4 numbers is 480,483 vehicles. The consensus for the company’s full-year 2023 deliveries is 1,804,555 vehicles.

The numbers were shared on X by Wall Street veteran and The Future Fund LLC Managing Partner Gary Black, who holds a bullish stance on the electric vehicle maker. As can be seen from the Tesla bull’s post, the IR-compiled consensus estimates were shared by Tesla VP of Investor Relations Martin Viecha.

Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2023 company-compiled delivery consensus is sourced from several firms. These include Baird, Barclays, Bernstein, Bank of America, Canaccord, Citibank, Cowen, Daiwa, Deutsche Bank, Evercore ISI, Exane BNP, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, New Street Research, Oppenheimer, Piper Sandler, RBC, Truist, Tudor, UBS, Wedbush, Wells Fargo, and Wolfe.

The $TSLA IR-compiled consensus for 4Q delivs is 480.5K, which implies a FY’23 total of 1,805. TSLA will report 4Q delivs before the market opens on Tues 1/2. pic.twitter.com/QtBdpaLlcY — Gary Black (@garyblack00) December 29, 2023

Similar to past years, Tesla’s IR-compiled delivery consensus expects the Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan to do the heavy lifting for the company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2023 numbers. Tesla’s IR-compiled estimates suggest that 18,652 Model S/X, 460,189 Model 3/Y, and 1,250 other vehicles, likely comprised of the Cybertruck and the Semi, were delivered in Q4 2023.

Analysts also estimated that 64,557 Model S/X were sold during 2023, as well as a whopping 1,738,358 Model 3/Y. Analysts also expect that 1,251 other vehicles, which likely refer to the Cybertruck and the Semi, were delivered during the course of the year. These estimates suggest that Tesla was able to hit its target of delivering 1.8 million vehicles in a year.

Musk reiterated Tesla’s 1.8 million vehicle target during the Q3 2023 earnings call. “We continue to target expect to have around 1.8 million vehicle deliveries as stated earlier this year,” Musk said.

Tesla is expected to release its Q4 and FY 2023 delivery and production report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

