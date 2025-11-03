Tesla job listings hint at 24/7 Robotaxi operations in several states

Tesla seems to be laying the groundwork for a 24/7 Robotaxi service across several states. This was hinted at by a substantial number of interesting Robotaxi-related job listings that have been posted on the company’s Careers website.

24/7 Robotaxis and Night Shift Specialists

A look at Tesla’s official Careers website shows that the company is currently looking for multiple Robotaxi Fleet Support Specialists for the Night Shift. The listing itself describes a role focused on maintaining vehicles for “smooth 24/7 operations,” hinting at the company’s next steps in its efforts to ramp its autonomous ride-hailing service across several U.S. cities.

“We are looking for a highly motivated and passionate individual to join our Autopilot Fleet Team. As Fleet Support Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring that all our vehicles are in excellent condition at all times, supporting smooth 24/7 vehicle operations,” the job listing read.

The job opening is active in several regions, including Austin, Palo Alto, Orlando, Tampa, Doral, Houston, Dallas, Tempe, and Las Vegas, as of writing. This suggests that Tesla really is looking at a potential multi-state rollout strategy for its Robotaxi service, likely in the near future. 🚨.@robotaxi is confirmed to be a 24/7 operation!



Tesla is hiring night shift Robotaxi Fleet Support Specialist in 9 cities across 5 states:

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Tempe, Arizona

Palo Alto, California

Tampa, Florida

Doral, Florida

Orlando,… pic.twitter.com/Q68l5tSOtL— Tesla Yoda (@teslayoda) November 1, 2025

Musk targets major Robotaxi fleet growth by year’s end

Tesla’s Robotaxi pilot is still in early stages, but CEO Elon Musk recently hinted that substantial updates are coming soon to the Austin and Bay Area programs. Speaking on the All-In podcast, Musk said Tesla aims to expand its Robotaxi fleet to 500 vehicles in Austin and 1,000 in the Bay Area before the end of 2025.

Advertisement

“We’re scaling up the number of cars to, what happens if you have a thousand cars? Probably we’ll have a thousands cars or more in the Bay Area by the end of this year, probably 500 or more in the greater Austin area,” Musk said.

With just two months left in the fourth quarter, Tesla’s AI team is facing a busy ramp-up period that could mark the company’s most ambitious real-world test of its autonomous driving program yet.