Tesla launches new feature that cold climate drivers will love

Tesla is launching another new feature in its cars, this time it will cater to those in colder climates, and those drivers will love it.

Perhaps one of the best things about Teslas is that they routinely receive over-the-air software updates that either improve the ownership experience, add features, or make their performance more robust.

Every update offers some sort of bug fix or new feature that simply makes the cars better than they were before. For example, earlier this week, we reported on a new third-party charger latch release feature that will help those with non-Tesla home charging plugs.

Now, Tesla is releasing a new improvement to its heated steering wheel system, which has been around for several years. The new feature is one that will improve its performance and have your wheel nice and toasty the next time you get in, and it is a bit chilly outside.

According to Not a Tesla App, Tesla rolled out the Heated Steering Wheel improvements with the 2024.14 software update:

“If the steering wheel heater is set to Auto, the steering wheel will now heat up based on the cabin temperature, even if the climate system is set manually.

Previously, the climate system needed to be set to Auto for the steering wheel heater to turn on automatically.”

The change impacts all five Tesla models, the release notes state.

The heated steering wheel is one of the features that Tesla has used to help cater the vehicle’s overall performance to those in colder climates.

Just as the air-conditioned and cooling seats are beneficial during the Summer months, the heated steering wheel is incredibly beneficial to those drivers in colder parts of the globe.