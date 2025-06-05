News
Tesla adds useful Model 3/Y feature home chargers will love
Tesla has made it easier for Model 3 and Y owners to unlock the charging cable with certain adapters, chargers, and home chargers.
Tesla has recently added a small, albeit useful feature for owners who charge their electric vehicles (EVs) at home, and specifically for those who use third-party chargers.
Although Tesla’s first-party home chargers include a physical latch and unlatch button, many third-party chargers do not. As such, in Tesla’s software update 2025.20 that began rolling out this week, the automaker added a subtle shortcut for the Model 3 and Model Y that allows users to stop charging sessions on third-party charging handles and adapters without the unlatch button (via Not a Tesla App).
To unlock the pin that locks the charging cable in place, Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owners will now be able to pull and hold the rear left door handle near the charging port for three seconds, at which it will unlatch. Owners would previously have had to crawl into the trunk to do this from inside the vehicle, and the addition will simply add another option to open the door.
The feature requires owners to have the vehicle be either unlocked or have the key nearby, and is especially of benefit to owners who regularly use home or other chargers with NACS adapters such as the J1772, which often don’t necessarily unlatch even when pressing the cable’s button or don’t include a button at all.
You can see a short video of the feature at work below, as posted on Thursday by X user Max Bracco.
Unlatching Charging Cable in 2025.20 pic.twitter.com/MBxTodOXOz
— Max Bracco (@max_bracco) June 5, 2025
It’s not clear as of yet whether or not the feature will be added to Tesla’s other vehicles, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see down the road. Tesla writes the following on the Model 3 and Model Y feature in its 2025.20 release notes:
Charging can now be stopped and the charge cable released by pulling and holding the rear left door handle for 3 seconds, provided the vehicle is unlocked or a recognized key is nearby. This is especially useful when the charge cable doesn’t have an unlatch button. You can still release the cable using the vehicle touchscreen or the Tesla app.
SpaceX to decommission Dragon spacecraft in response to Pres. Trump war of words with Elon Musk
Elon Musk says SpaceX will decommission Dragon as a result of President Trump’s threat to end his subsidies and government contracts.
SpaceX will decommission its Dragon spacecraft in response to the intense war of words that President Trump and CEO Elon Musk have entered on various social media platforms today.
President Trump and Musk, who was once considered a right-hand man to Trump, have entered a vicious war of words on Thursday. The issues stem from Musk’s disagreement with the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which will increase the U.S. federal deficit, the Tesla and SpaceX frontman says.
The insults and threats have been brutal, as Trump has said he doesn’t know if he’ll respect Musk again, and Musk has even stated that the President would not have won the election in November if it were not for him.
President Trump then said later in the day that:
“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Government Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”
Musk’s response was simple: he will decommission the SpaceX capsule responsible for transporting crew and cargo to the International Space Station (ISS): Dragon.
🚨 Elon says Dragon will be decommissioned immediately due to President Trump’s threats to terminate SpaceX’s government contracts https://t.co/XNB0LflZIy
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) June 5, 2025
Dragon has completed 51 missions, 46 of which have been to the ISS. It is capable of carrying up to 7 passengers to and from Earth’s orbit. It is the only spacecraft that is capable of returning vast amounts of cargo to Earth. It is also the first private spacecraft to take humans to the ISS.
The most notable mission Dragon completed is one of its most recent, as SpaceX brought NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth after being stranded at the ISS by a Boeing Starliner capsule.
SpaceX’s reluctance to participate in federally funded projects may put the government in a strange position. It will look to bring Boeing back in to take a majority of these projects, but there might be some reluctance based on the Starliner mishap with Wilmore and Williams.
Tesla cites competitive harm in attempt to keep certain crash data private
Tesla wants some data to be kept from the public because competitors could use it for their own benefit.
Tesla is citing competitive harm as it is attempting to keep certain crash data private from the public in relation to a lawsuit against it and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from the Washington Post.
In a federal court filing seen by Reuters, Tesla said it wanted some of the crash information the Post was attempting to obtain to be kept confidential because it could be used by rivals to assess the company’s self-driving tech.
Tesla touts its self-driving suite as one of the most robust on the market, and those who have used it believe it to be one of the best around. However, accidents do happen, and while Tesla still has not reached full autonomy and tells drivers to continue paying attention to be prepared to take over, the company still seems to take a lot of the blame for them.
There are also some things that could be revealed about Tesla’s self-driving strategy if it were to release the data, the company says. The efficacy of each version of its FSD suite could allow competitors to calculate how many crashes occurred on each release.
Attorneys for the Washington Post said that Tesla’s versions of both software and hardware are not kept private from owners themselves, so the information should be made public.
The NHTSA has been investigating accidents involving Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite since it opened an investigation last October.
The company is used to dealing with attempts to hinder the progress or capabilities of the FSD suite. When used correctly, it can be a widely beneficial suite that helps make driving less stressful, but Tesla has always been more than vocal that it cannot be used as a replacement for human drivers, at least not yet.
Currently, Tesla Full Self-Driving still requires owners to pay attention and be aware of road conditions, as they may have to take over unexpectedly.
Tesla is hoping to launch its Robotaxi platform in Austin next week on Thursday, as it has reportedly landed on June 12 as its launch date.
However, media skepticism regarding the suite’s capabilities has conveniently started to ramp up as the Robotaxi platform launch nears.
SpaceX marks 500th Falcon launch with Starlink 11-22 Mission
The Starlink 11-22 mission marks SpaceX’s 500th Falcon flight & 50th Starlink launch of 2025. Will SpaceX IPO Starlink next?
SpaceX celebrated its 500th Falcon rocket launch with the Starlink 11-22 mission, a midweek flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
The milestone was achieved with a Falcon 9 liftoff on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m. PDT (7:40 p.m. EDT, 2340 UTC). It also coincided with the 15th anniversary of the first Falcon 9 launch, underscoring the company’s dominance in the commercial space sector. The Starlink 11-22 mission, SpaceX’s 50th Starlink launch of 2025, highlights the company’s focus on expanding its satellite internet constellation.
Earlier this week, Elon Musk revealed SpaceX anticipates $15.5 billion in revenue this year, surpassing NASA’s $1.1 billion budget for 2026.
SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets have driven down launch costs, securing a significant share of the global launch market. In 2024, the company set a record with 134 Falcon launches, making it the world’s most active launch operator. SpaceX aims to surpass this with 170 launches by year-end, fueled by growing demand for satellite deployments. The Starlink constellation is a key revenue driver for SpaceX and remains central to these ambitions. Musk has hinted at a future public offering for Starlink without specifying a timeline.
Beyond Falcon rockets, SpaceX is advancing its 400-foot Starship system, which Musk envisions as critical for Mars missions. The company’s cost-effective launch services and satellite communications have outpaced traditional space agencies, leveraging commercial demand to fund its interplanetary goals. While NASA focuses on deep space exploration, SpaceX’s revenue model thrives on frequent, reliable launches and Starlink’s expanding reach.
“I would like to thank everyone out there who has bought Starlink because you’re helping secure the future of civilization, making life multi-planetary, and helping make humanity a space-exploring civilization,” Musk said during his Road to Making Life Multiplanetary discussion.
The 500th Falcon launch marks a pivotal moment for SpaceX, reflecting its transformative impact on space access. As the company pushes toward record-breaking launch targets and multi-planetary aspirations, Starlink’s growth continues to fuel its vision, positioning SpaceX as a leader in shaping the future of space exploration and connectivity.
