Tesla launches new Supercharger program that business owners will love

Tesla has officially launched a new Supercharger program in the United States, catering to business owners who are sure to love it.

Tesla’s Supercharger Network is the world’s most expansive electric vehicle charging network, with over 70,000 locations worldwide. EV owners can also access other networks, making the charging experience well-rounded and available at nearly every location imaginable.

The company is now taking things a step further by launching “Supercharger for Business,” a new way to enable fast-charging for Teslas and other EVs through stalls that are owned by you but managed by the company.

“Purchase and install Superchargers at your business,” Tesla writes on a page on its website for the new program. “Superchargers are compatible with all electric vehicles, bringing EV drivers to your business by offering convenient, reliable charging.”

There are several advantages to this program that benefit owners, customers, and employees alike. It is truly a great opportunity for everyone involved.

For company owners, the presence of Superchargers is extremely beneficial for customers, as it can be a convenient way to attract people to your business. It will also provide your employees who drive EVs with a fast and convenient way to charge at work, making your business a more attractive place to work.

The stalls are also customizable, and can have your company’s logo placed on the charger:

For customers, they will be able to pull up to your business for a meeting or a visit and charge during their stop. EV owners know how convenient this would be.

For employees, they can now fast-charge at work. It is a huge benefit to have this available. It can also be more convenient than typical chargers at offices, which usually have a lower power output and take hours to gain range. In a pinch, the Superchargers will be more convenient.

Businesses also have the ability to control everything they want with the Superchargers, including pricing, while also benefiting from Tesla’s management and maintenance of the stalls:

“We treat your site like we treat our sites. By providing you with a full-service package that includes network operations, preventative maintenance and driver support, we’re able to guarantee 97% uptime–the highest in the industry.”

With EVs becoming more popular every year, this is something that many businesses will take advantage of to not only gain customers, but also potentially sway an employee to their company for employment.

Not to mention, this is a great advertising opportunity for businesses.