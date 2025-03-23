News
Tesla Superchargers were over 10 times as reliable as these rivals
Tesla and Rivian topped this charger reliability study, outperforming competitors by a wide margin.
A new study shows that many electric vehicle (EV) charging networks were substantially less reliable than Tesla’s Superchargers or Rivian’s Adventure Network (RAN), while hardware problems accounted for the most common issue experienced
In a Consumer Reports study shared last week, Tesla and Rivian’s charging networks were found to be significantly more reliable than those of other companies, though EV owners reported a problem with about one out of every five charging sessions initiated overall. Respondents said they had issues with just 4 percent of charging sessions at Tesla’s Superchargers, making them the most reliable, while issues with Rivian’s network were reported for just 5 percent of sessions.
Comparatively, Shell Recharge users faced the most issues, with respondents detailing problems in 48 percent of charging sessions. The next least reliable networks were EVgo and Blink, which followed with 43 percent and 41 percent problems reported, respectively. DC fast-chargers had a reported issue rate of 34 percent, while owners faced problems with Level 2 chargers in 25 percent of sessions.
“The findings show that the public charging experience can vary widely based on the vehicle and the charging networks operating in one’s community and along frequent trips,” writes Drew Toher, Consumer Reports’ Campaign Manager for Sustainable Transportation projects. “This is an important consideration for those without access to home charging. With these findings, CR is encouraging all charging networks to take ownership of their performance and implement measures to improve reliability.”
The survey included responses from 1,230 owners of BEVs and plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), detailing experiences from roughly 5,700 individual charging sessions. The majority of issues customers faced were related to hardware, while they also reported problems with payment, charging power, and other factors.
Out of those who said they had issues directly with the chargers, 76 percent said they encountered broken or unresponsive screens, or those with error messages.
Teslas constant push for improvements in action.💪
Superchargers are already among the best in the industry, but Tesla is still improving the system.⚡️ https://t.co/wD9D2Z1CJe
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 21, 2025
“By calling out broken screens, payment issues, and slow charging power, community members are crowdsourcing data that will hold charging networks accountable and improve drivers’ experience with public charging,” Toher adds. “This will help tackle the biggest impediment for consumers looking to purchase a more efficient vehicle.”
The release also notes that EV owners planning to charge beyond their home can take a few steps to help ensure the best experiences possible, including making accounts for several different charging networks, getting apps like A Better Route Planner, Plugshare, and CR partner Chargeway, and performing battery preconditioning, among others.
Tesla’s Superchargers have repeatedly been found to be the most reliable in markets around the world, and in surveys from Consumer Reports, JD Power, and other auto industry research firms. Rivian has also followed Tesla in taking routine measures to keep owners informed about the reliability of chargers. One such example includes the automaker’s deployment last April of “charging scores” for the RAN network, to help improve customer experiences by directing them to working stations.
News
Tesla’s Giga Berlin director responds to anti-Musk criticism
Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin Director weighs in on Elon Musk, sales in Germany, and more: “We focus on what we do best”
Following Tesla’s third anniversary of the opening of its plant in Grünheide, Germany, Tesla’s head of manufacturing for the facility has responded to questions about Elon Musk’s recent political alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump, a potential trade war, struggling sales in Germany, and several other topics.
Andre Thierig, Senior Director of Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin, spoke in an interview with German news outlet the Frankfurter Allgemeine this week, noting that the electric vehicle (EV) maker isn’t concerned about the recent political climate surrounding Musk and Trump. Rather, Thierig echoes a goal regularly stated by some of Tesla’s top executives and designers—that the company is simply hyper-focused on making great vehicles.
“We as a company and even more so as a factory location have never positioned ourselves politically,” Thierig said, as translated from German, when asked if the politicization of Musk was harming the brand or factory. “We focus on what we do best, namely to build cars, and very good and very many. For us, this is about production at the site and not in politics. We can separate that well.”
The interviewer also asked about the arson attacks from environmental activists last March, whether or not Tesla is expecting more situations like that, and if the company has taken any measures to increase security given the recent uptick in vandalism and protests worldwide.
Thierig notes that Giga Berlin has “further improved [its] network for sharing relevant information in order to be able to able to respond more quickly” to such attacks. He also says that employees on-site would take action if necessary.
Glad to see Giga Berlin churning out the new Model Y.🇩🇪
The ramp is underway!
Credit: @tobilindh
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 7, 2025
Regarding Tesla’s decline in February sales in Germany, Thierig points to the shift to producing the new refreshed Model Y from the legacy version, which required the factory to shut down production for a few days. He also notes that he can’t directly comment on how many pre-orders Tesla received for the new Model Y, pointing out that his team and the factory were focused on production, instead leaving sales up to the sales division.
“We in the Gigafactory do not sell, we produce,” Thierig explains. “The sales figures are the responsibility of our sales organization. However, we know our production figures and our production planning, and we are currently moving production further high. Our delivery locations here and on the airport site in Neuhardenberg are relatively empty, so the cars are quickly entering the market.”
When asked if he was concerned about incoming tariffs from the Trump administration, Thierig says that the factory increased localization of suppliers with the recent switch to the new Model Y, adding that 92 percent of components for the EV now come from somewhere in Europe.
“This makes us even more resilient to disturbances in world trade,” he adds. “In addition, we have a high level of vertical integration at the site, which has already paid off in recent years. Neither the turbulence in the supply chains during the corona pandemic nor the chip crisis or the war in Ukraine have led to production disruptions in our country.”
The interview also touches on Giga Berlin’s long-awaited expansion plans, recent criticism from union IG Metall, what he expects from the incoming federal government, and how he believes that bureaucracy needs to be reduced in the country, among many other topics still.
Thierig has been with Tesla at Giga Berlin since August 2020, first working as a paint manager, before being promoted to Manufacturing Director and subsequently to Senior Director for the factory in general. Prior to that, Thierig was a 19-year veteran with Ford’s German operations, primarily working in paint engineering.
News
U.S. Secret Service in talks for armored cars with this automaker
The Secret Service says it’s still too early to know the future of a potential deal for these “highly-advanced vehicles.”
The U.S. Secret Service has entered early discussions with one automaker about the potential supply of armored SUVs, as announced by the agency this week.
In a post on X on Friday, the Secret Service account posted that Director Sean Curran recently met with executives from General Motors (GM) to discuss a potential next-generation of armored SUVs. The post also included photos of a Cadillac Escalade SUV, along with a few of executives talking about and showing off hardware from the next-gen platform.
“Countering evolving threats require us to constantly explore new innovations and improvements to our armored fleet of protective vehicles,” the account wrote in the post. “Director Sean Curran met with GM executives to discuss advancements that could benefit the next generation of armored SUVs.”
Currently, U.S. President Donald Trump typically utilizes an armored Chevy Suburban to get around, and the Secret Service said that it isn’t yet clear when such a next-gen “presidential limousine” could be added to the fleet. The news also comes after GM CEO Mary Barra met with Trump last week, reportedly also to discuss armored SUVs.
“We are too far out to speak to any specific costs or dates,” one Secret Service spokesperson told Reuters. “Our engineering, protective operations and technical security teams work for years to develop the state-of-the-art framework that is used to produce these highly advanced vehicles.”
Many in the thread also said that the Tesla Cybertruck could be a good option for the Secret Service, coming weeks after the U.S. State Department apparently canceled a potential $400 million Cybertruck order after it was widely reported on. State Department officials have since said that the figure listed in documents for the deal, which was first initiated under the Biden administration, were simply an estimate, and the Cybertruck has been removed from the broadly reported procurement list.
CEO Elon Musk also responded to the reports on X, suggesting that they were either misunderstood or false, noting that he was “pretty sure Tesla isn’t getting $400 million.”
“No one mentioned it to me, at least,” Musk added in the post.
The Cybertruck features a stainless steel exterior that has been touted by Tesla as being able to withstand bullets and other potential attacks. Tesla Cybertrucks have also been rolling out to some U.S. Police Departments in recent months, many featuring armored tune-ups from Unplugged Performance’s Up.Fit government and military fleet division.
News
Tesla Powerwalls to help expand Virtual Power Plant in Colorado
Colorado’s Virtual Power Plant program is about to get even bigger, with the help of Tesla’s Powerwalls.
Tesla’s Powerwalls are set to help expand a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program in Colorado, as an announcement this week notes that the company will be partnering with two local energy providers.
In a press release on Thursday, utility provider Xcel Energy and resource management company Itron announced a partnership with Tesla to help expand the existing VPP in Colorado, dubbed the Renewable Battery Connect program. Itron will integrate its IntelliFLEX platform with Tesla’s Powerwall management system, and the partners plan to increase the number of batteries that can be used during times of peak demand, as managed by Xcel.
The IntelliFLEX Aggregator Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) is designed to let energy providers localize the management of distributed batteries, utilizing a combination of residential battery storage, solar energy, electric vehicle (EV) chargers and other management systems to help balance grid energy more efficiently.
“Our Renewable Battery Connect program creates a new VPP in Colorado and we’re proud to work with Itron and Tesla, who have proven to be trusted industry partners and align with our goals to strengthen the energy grid while maintaining reliability and advancing renewable energy,” said Emmett Romine, Xcel’s VP of Customer Energy and Transportation Solutions. “This collaboration will deliver renewable, solar energy when our customers need it most.”
Truly one of the most underrated benefits of having a Tesla Powerwall.🏡🔋
Because fluctuating electricity prices suck.pic.twitter.com/GwIvOB3F1y
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 27, 2025
Itron also says the IntelliFLEX system currently helps facilitate around three million distributed energy resource devices for 30 different utilities across the U.S. The company also says the tool will give Xcel more power to manage customers’ residential batteries to help stabilize local grids.
“Integrating our IntelliFLEX solution with Tesla Powerwall demonstrates a shared vision with a leading technology partner who is at the forefront of creating electrification solutions,” said Don Reeves, SVP of Outcomes at Itron. “Through this collaboration, we are excited to bring new capabilities to Xcel Energy as they embark on its energy transition journey.”
Tesla’s Powerwall home batteries have been utilized in markets around the world, effectively letting owners store and sell stored energy back to the electrical grid in times of peak demand, outages, and other peak use cases. This kind of distributed battery system is being piloted or run in a number of U.S. states, including California, Texas, and Massachusetts, and in a few other countries and territories.
The company currently builds Powerwalls at its Gigafactory in Nevada, and the facility in November celebrated building over 1,000 of the home batteries in a single day as it continues to ramp production. In October, Tesla also said that it had over 100,000 Powerwalls participating in its VPP programs worldwide.
