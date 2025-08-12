News
Tesla launches record-breaking 830 km CLTC range Model 3 in China
The long-range rear-wheel-drive Model 3 is expected to begin deliveries in September.
Tesla has officially unveiled its longest-range vehicle to date in China: a new Model 3 variant capable of traveling up to 830 CLTC kilometers (515 miles) on a single charge.
Priced from RMB 269,500 ($37,490), the single-motor, long-range rear-wheel-drive Model 3 is expected to begin deliveries in September.
The new Model 3 RWD at a glance
Equipped with a 78.4 kWh battery pack from LG Energy Solution, the new Model 3 variant surpasses the current Model 3 long-range all-wheel-drive version’s 753 CLTC-kilometer (468-mile) range and sets a new benchmark for the company’s global lineup. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 200 km/h.
The launch expands Tesla’s Model 3 offerings in China to four versions. The lineup now includes the entry-level rear-wheel drive variant, which is powered by CATL lithium iron phosphate batteries and starts at RMB 235,500, as well as the dual-motor long-range all-wheel-drive and performance all-wheel-drive versions priced at RMB 285,500 and RMB 339,500, respectively.
Improved range upgrades
Tesla confirmed on Weibo that all Model 3 versions in China have now received range upgrades this year, part of a broader strategy to refresh its lineup. The company is launching the new variant amid intensifying competition in China’s electric vehicle market.
From January to July, Tesla delivered 304,027 vehicles in China, a 6.32 percent decline year-on-year. The drop was driven largely by the Model Y’s sales of 202,257 units, which fell 17.15%, as noted in a CNEV Post report. The Model 3’s sales rose 26.54% to 101,770 units during the same period. To boost sales, Tesla is offering incentives on most Model 3 trims, including five years of interest-free financing, an RMB 8,000 discount on paint, and an RMB 8,000 insurance subsidy, among others.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s new $29B Tesla stock award gets strange synopsis from governance firm
Did CGI not realize that Tesla Shareholders supported Musk being paid not once, but twice?
Elon Musk was recently awarded around $29 billion in Tesla stock as the company’s Board of Directors is attempting to get its CEO paid after his original pay package was denied twice by the Delaware Chancery Court.
But a new and strange synopsis from the Corporate Governance Institute (CGI) says the award is potentially a strength move to “endorse the will of a powerful CEO.” The problem is, in the same sentence, the firm said the new award brings up a “question of whether the board exists to steward a company in the interests of all stakeholders.”
The problem with their new analysis of Musk’s pay package is that shareholders voted twice on Musk’s original pay package of $56 billion. They voted to give Musk that sum on two separate occasions.
Musk’s original $56 billion pay package was approved by shareholders twice; once in 2018 and once again last year. Last year’s vote was in response to Delaware Chancery Court Kathaleen McCormick’s decision to revoke the “unfathomable sum” from Musk.
Shareholders still showed support for Musk getting paid. Tesla said in its new award to the CEO that this is a way to give him compensation for the first time in seven years.
CGI said in its note (via TipRanks):
“When a board builds its strategy around a single individual, it creates a concentration risk, not just operationally, but culturally and ethically. If that individual becomes a source of volatility, the company becomes fragile by design.”
What’s strange with this type of narrative is the fact that Tesla’s valuation has skyrocketed with Musk at the helm. Go back to 2020, and the stock is up over 200 percent. Since Musk’s $56 billion pay package was introduced in 2018, shares are up well over 1,000 percent.
Tesla engineer explains why Elon Musk deserves new pay package
Musk’s 2018 pay package was also not awarded to him without performance-based incentives. He was required to reach certain growth goals, all of which were accomplished through the launch of new vehicles and the advancements of its driver-assistance suites, like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.
It is tough to agree with CGI’s perception of Musk’s new pay plan, especially as it is much less than what shareholders voted on twice. Musk deserves to be paid for his contributions to Tesla.
News
Tesla Robotaxi is headed to New York City, but one thing is in its way
Tesla is working to hire Vehicle Operators in New York City, but the company still needs some regulatory hurdles to go through.
Tesla Robotaxi will be headed to New York City, but there is one huge thing that stands in its way: approval to test autonomous vehicles.
Tesla is expanding its Robotaxi platform across the United States as it currently operates in Austin, Texas, and the Bay Area of California.
The company has also been seeking approvals in several other states, including Nevada, Arizona, and Florida.
However, the company is also working to expand to major metropolitan areas across the U.S. that it has not explicitly mentioned, as it attempts to reach CEO Elon Musk’s goal of giving half of the country’s population access to the platform by the end of the year:
🚨Tesla plans to offer driverless Robotaxi rides to half the U.S. population by the end of the year, Musk says https://t.co/xEDoTF6fIt
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 23, 2025
It appears New York City is next on the list, according to a job posting on Tesla’s Careers website.
The company says it is hiring a Vehicle Operator for Autopilot in Flushing, New York, a section of the borough of Queens. Queens is connected to Brooklyn and Long Island, so it seems more ideal than launching in Manhattan or the Bronx, where traffic is heavy and charging is not as readily available.
Tesla’s job posting states:
“We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter to join our vehicle data collection team. As a Prototype Vehicle Operator, you will be responsible for driving an engineering vehicle for extended periods, conducting dynamic audio and camera data collection for testing and training purposes. Access to the data collected is limited to the applicable development team. This role requires a high level of flexibility, strong attention to detail, excellent driving skills, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.”
It also lists the hours of operation as Tuesday through Saturday or Sunday through Thursday, with its three shifts listed as:
- Day Shift: 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM or 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
- Afternoon Shift: 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM or 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM
- Night Shift: 10:00 PM-6:30 AM or 12:00 AM-8:30 AM
We wouldn’t count on New York City being the next place Tesla launches Robotaxi. According to a report from CNBC, a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Transportation confirmed Tesla has not yet applied for permits that are needed to operate its ride-hailing service.
For what it’s worth, it could just be the first step in Tesla’s plans. It also has Vehicle Operator job postings in other regions. Houston, Texas, as well as Tampa, Miami, and Clermont, Florida, are all listed on Tesla’s Career postings.
Elon Musk
Tesla’s Elon Musk gives nod to Ford while acknowledging his influence on EVs
“Ford basically invented mass manufacturing of large, complex products. Everyone else copied.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a tremendous nod to Ford while also acknowledging his own influence on EVs and the automotive industry in general.
Yesterday, Ford announced its new manufacturing process for EVs, which was essentially a rebirth of its own production lines and plans for more affordable models to offer consumers.
It was important to recognize that Ford truly launched automotive manufacturing with its production of the Model T 122 years ago.
That’s exactly what Musk did in a response to Ford CEO Jim Farley:
Ford basically invented mass manufacturing of large, complex products. Everyone else copied.
Most people don’t know this.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2025
In the over 100 years since Ford started producing vehicles, the company has had one significant fact go under the radar: it truly created a great process for building large, complex vehicles. It is something that many companies eventually adopted as the car industry took off.
Tesla is in a similar situation. It has used things like the Giga Press from the Italian company IDRA to create a better, more efficient, streamlined process for building cars.
It was able to use casting to eliminate a vast majority of parts from the Model Y, which not only helped increase manufacturing efficiency but also improved safety and structural rigidity. It truly revolutionized manufacturing for the company, and Ford said that it would adopt a similar mindset with its new EVs.
Yesterday, Doug Field, the Chief EV, Digital and Design Officer for Ford, and a former Sr. VP of Engineering for Tesla, said the company was taking the mentality that “the best part is no part.”
Musk acknowledged how far it has come and how it is influencing other car companies to do the same in terms of its production strategy:
🫡
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025
Ford is using an “Assembly Tree,” which is essentially very similar to Tesla’s “unboxed production process.” In addition to the use of Gigacasting, which Ford is calling “Unicasting,” as well as the use of structural batteries, it is almost as if Tesla is having its own “Model T moment.”
Ford has been quick to adopt an EV mentality as it plans to transition its business over the next decades. It is working to prepare for the future of the atuomotive industry, and although it has adjusted its strategy, it can’t be denied that Ford is one of the legacy automakers taking this new chapter in cars seriously.
