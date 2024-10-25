By

Tesla Megafactory Shanghai is on track to start shipments by Q1 2025.

Last month, local media outlet IT Home reported that Tesla’s Megafactory in Shanghai was already 60% complete, passing the halfway point. Tesla China officially started construction on the Shanghai Megafactory on May 23, 2024. Based on recent reports, Tesla China’s Megafactory will be completed less than a year after the start of production—proving the company’s remarkable speed again.

Tesla’s Megafactory complex spans about 49.4 acres. It is situated in the Lingang area, close to Giga Shanghai. Tesla estimates that the Megafactory in Shanghai will have an annual capacity of 10,000 Megapack batteries, or about 40 GWh of energy storage.

In its recent earnings call, Tesla estimated that its Shanghai Megafactory will begin with a 20 GWh run rate. Tesla’s Energy business will likely see a significant boost once the Megafactory in China starts shipments.

In its Q3 2024 Update Letter, Tesla reported a record gross margin of 30.5% in the third quarter from its Energy division. The company shared that its Megafactory in Lathrop produces 200 Megapacks per week.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_0100110.

Tesla Megafactory in Shanghai on track to start shipments in Q1 2025