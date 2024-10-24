By

Tesla Energy is living up to Elon Musk’s expectations. The company’s energy division reported a record gross margin of 30.5% for Q3 2024.

In its Q3 2024 Update letter, Tesla reported that its Megafactory in Lathrop produced 200 Megapacks per week.

The Lathrop Megafactory has an annual run rate of 40 GWh. Tesla has another Megafactory in China, set to start Megapack shipments by Q1 2025. The Shanghai Megafactory will begin with a 20 GWh run rate.

The company also shared that its Powerwall deployments reached record levels for the second quarter in a row. Tesla is currently ramping up Powerwall 3 distribution.

This year, Tesla has steadily expanded its Powerwall business to other countries. Most recently, it partnered with a big electronics giant in Japan to grow its Virtual Power Plan (VPP) program. As of Q3 2024, Tesla reported that more than 100,000 Powerwalls are enrolled in the VPP programs.

Elon Musk has repeatedly said that Tesla Energy will eventually be bigger than the company’s automotive business. His predictions are closer to fruition as each quarter passes.

“For the energy business, that’s doing extremely well. And the opportunity ahead is gigantic,” Musk said during the TSLA Q3 2024

“It won’t be long before we’re shipping 100-gigawatt hours a year stationary storage at Tesla. And will that — I mean, that will ultimately grow, I think, to multiple terawatt hours per year. It has to actually in order to have a sustainable energy future. If you’re not at the terawatt scale, you’re not really moving the needle.”

