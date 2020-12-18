New Tesla Model 3 receives range ‘increase’ with new over-the-air update

An over-the-air update currently rolling out to 2021 Tesla Model 3 vehicles has enabled some “extra range” for the newly-built all-electric sedans. With the update in place, owners of 2021 Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Long Range Dual Motor AWD would see a slight increase in their vehicles’ range.

The update was posted online by noted Tesla owner-hacker @greentheonly, who noted that 2020.48.12 would enable some “extra range” for the new Model 3s. “2020.48.12 is rolling out that enables the extra range for Model Year 2021 model 3 cars (SR and LR-dual motor),” the owner-hacker wrote.

2020.48.12 is rolling out that enables the extra range for Model Year 2021 model 3 cars (SR and LR-dualmotor) — green (@greentheonly) December 18, 2020

Inasmuch as the range increase is exciting, however, Tesla noted in its 2020.48.12 Release Notes that the update simply makes the new Model 3’s calculated available range more accurate. “Your car will now display a slightly higher range to more accurately reflect the capacity of the battery,” the electric car maker noted.

So far, a number of new Tesla Model 3 owners have already reported seeing the range adjustments in their vehicles. Tesla enthusiast @tesla_adri, who took delivery of his Model 3 Long Range in Germany, noted that prior to the 2020.48.12 update, his all-electric sedan displayed a rated range of 537km. After the update, the figure was adjusted to 551km.

Interestingly enough, the new Tesla Model 3 owner informed Drive Tesla Canada that the 551km range displayed on his vehicle was actually lower than what it should be, partly due to the battery being cold. A scan from a third-party diagnostics app showed that the Model 3’s range was actually 555km.

The Tesla Model 3 is among the best electric vehicles available today. With sports car-like performance, a reasonable price, and long range, the Model 3 is one of the cars responsible for setting the bar high in the EV market.