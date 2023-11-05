Tesla displays refreshed Model 3 at 2023 Import Expo in China

By

The sixth year of the International Import Expo takes place in China this weekend, and Tesla has its upgraded Model 3 “Highland” on display in its booth along with its other cars, its Optimus robot and more.

After Tesla participated in the expo last year and showed off the Optimus humanoid robot, the U.S. automaker is back at the multi-industry trade show. The show takes place at 333 Songze Avenue in Shanghai, China, about an hour from Tesla’s Gigafactory. Among the larger, car display area of Tesla’s booth this year is the newly redesigned Model 3, along with what appears to be a production-style Model Y body.

Photos of Tesla’s booth surfaced on X on Sunday, including those from account Berlinergy which showed off various angles of the display.

Along with displaying the refreshed Model 3, the Model Y, the Model S and the Model X, a separate area of Tesla’s booth shows off one of the company’s Supercharger stalls, as well as its home charging equipment.

An additional area of the booth includes Optimus on display in the corner, along with a steering wheel and other pieces of the company’s technology. The wall in that room has the number 10 to highlight ten years of manufacturing for Tesla, with the company’s developments listed beneath their date of release.

The expo includes companies importing products from across industries, including health and beauty product manufacturer L’Oréal Groupe, medical device company Medtronic and many more, as can be seen on the event’s official X page. Tesla has participated in the conference since 2021, showing off its vehicles and new developments in the company’s technology.

Tesla’s appearance comes just about a week after the automaker began delivering the Shanghai-built Model 3 refresh to customers. The automaker offers a Model 3 rear-wheel-drive variant starting at RMB 259,900 (~$35,500), along with an upgraded dual-motor, all-wheel-drive trim priced at RMB 295,900 (~ $40,400).

