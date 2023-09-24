Tesla’s Optimus robot can now sort objects autonomously

By

Tesla’s Optimus robot has come a long way since it was first announced in 2021, and in a recent update, the company has noted that the robot is now able to sort objects on its own.

On Saturday, Tesla’s Optimus account on X shared that the robot can now sort objects autonomously, using its end-to-end trained neural network. The account also shared a video showing Optimus as it goes through the processes of self-calibration and physically sorting colored blocks into their respective trays.

The video shows Optimus calibrating itself using joint position encoders in tandem with its vision, which Tesla says allows it to locate its limbs precisely. After calibration, the robot is seen sorting blue and green blocks into trays of the same color, which Optimus can do autonomously.

When a Tesla worker comes in and begins moving the blocks before Optimus can get to them, the robot demonstrates the ability to continue sorting them amidst the dynamic changes, depicting that it can adapt and adjust to its environment while continuing to sort the blocks correctly.

Additionally, when Optimus sets a block on its side in one of the trays, it uses corrective action to go back to the block and turn it right-side-up. You can watch the full video on Optimus below, as posted to the X account @Tesla_Optimus.

Optimus can now sort objects autonomously 🤖 Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine 🧘) → https://t.co/dBhQqg1qya pic.twitter.com/1Lrh0dru2r — Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) September 23, 2023

Along with the video, Tesla includes a link to its artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics page on its website, encouraging users to come and work with the company to help develop Optimus. On the page, Tesla includes brief descriptions of its Tesla Bot, Full Self-Driving (FSD) chip, Dojo chip, Dojo computer, neural networks, autonomy algorithms, code foundations and evaluation infrastructure.

At the bottom of the page, Tesla includes a contact form for candidates interested in building the future of AI. The form requests a resume and other details about the user’s past software, hardware and AI work.

“Create a general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks,” writes Tesla about the Optimus robot on the page. “Achieving that end goal requires building the software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception and interaction with the physical world. We’re hiring deep learning, computer vision, motion planning, controls, mechanical and general software engineers to solve some of our hardest engineering challenges.”

The news comes just a few months after Tesla’s Q2 earnings call, in which CEO Elon Musk explained that Optimus production was way down compared to its forecasts, primarily due to a lack of supply for its actuators. As a result, Musk said, the company was forced to design and make its own actuators, which Tesla will eventually be able to make at volume.

It also comes several months after a video in May showed how far Optimus had come since Tesla’s AI Day in 2022, mainly showing off the robot’s improved hand movements.

