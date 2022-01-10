The Tesla Model 3 was a force to be reckoned with in Germany’s Dec 2021 vehicle sales

By

Vehicle registration data from December 2021 has revealed that Tesla is quite a force to be reckoned with in Germany, with the Model 3 performing particularly well in the country’s general auto market. This is especially impressive considering the fact that Teslas sold in Germany today are still imported from China and the United States due to Giga Berlin still not being allowed to operate.

As per data from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt or KBA), a total of 6,096 Tesla Model 3 were sold in the country last month. This effectively made it the 2nd-best-selling car in Germany, only behind the much smaller and much more affordable Volkswagen e-up!, which sold a total of 6,742 units in December 2021. This is quite a feat for the Model 3, as the vehicle is a premium midsize sedan and the e-up! is a small city car.

A look at the December 2021 sales of other popular midsize sedans such as the BMW 3 and 4 Series, the Mercedes-Benz C and CLA-Class, and the Audi A4/5, S4/5, and RS4/5 show that the Tesla Model 3 is far outselling its direct competitors. In December 2021, KBA data indicated that Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 3,392 C/CLA-Class units, BMW sold a total of 2,875 3/4 Series, and Audi sold a total of 2,362 A4/5, S4/5, and RS4/5.

The results of Germany’s vehicle sales in December 2021 bodes very well for the electric car revolution as a whole. The fact that the e-up! and the Model 3 are both battery-electric vehicles is already very impressive, but a look at the country’s December rankings shows that another EV is also seeing strong demand. True to its reputation as one of Europe’s favorite electric cars, the Renault Zoe ended the month as Germany’s 7th best-selling car in December with 4,571 units sold. This allowed the Zoe to beat out rivals like the Fiat 500 (4,028 units sold) and even crossovers like the BMW X1 (2,518 units sold).

It should be noted that Tesla’s expansion in Germany is yet to hit its full pace, seeing as the company is still unable to start its operations at Gigafactory Berlin. Once Giga Berlin is operational, Tesla could produce the Model Y locally, allowing the vehicle to avoid import taxes and providing the company with some additional pedigree due to the country’s stellar reputation in car-building. With Giga Berlin likely starting production in the coming weeks, the following months would likely be very interesting for Tesla.

Germany’s December 2021 vehicle sales data from the KBA can be viewed below.

fz11_2021_12 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

