Tesla’s “Autobidder” is scaring Germany’s utility providers: report

Germany’s players in the utility sector are starting to feel quite nervous about Tesla’s expansion into the country’s energy market. This is especially true when it comes to the deployment of Autobidder, which could very well make Tesla a serious utility provider.

In a statement to news outlet Handelsblatt, one of Germany’s major electricity companies admitted that it is taking Tesla and its energy division very seriously. “We take Tesla very seriously and watch exactly what they are up to,” the electricity company said. This could prove to be a worthwhile strategy, as the electric car manufacturer is slowly encroaching into Germany’s utility sector.

Tesla’s Autobidder software. (Credit: Tesla)

Particularly concerning among Tesla’s energy products is Autobidder, which the company once described as an “autonomous system for participating in the energy market that operates high-frequency trading.” Powered by artificial intelligence and tested to much success in markets such as Australia, Autobidder is capable of networking customers’ battery storage systems like Powerwalls (and perhaps even EV batteries), storing their excess energy, and feeding it to the grid at the optimum time.

Octopus Energy, Tesla’s partner in its energy conquest in the region, has stated that systems like Autobidder have the potential to change the game in the utility sector. As such, it is no surprise that traditional utility providers may see the AI-powered system as a threat.

“We are already working with Tesla on further ideas to generate even more benefits for you from your Powerwall. Just as Tesla has changed the rules of the game in the automotive sector, we trust them to disrupt the energy market,” the energy company remarked.

(Credit: energycreation/Instagram)

Despite the reservations of Germany’s utility providers, Klaus Kreutzer, who has been analyzing the country’s energy market for years, believes that Tesla’s possible disruption in the utility sector could bode well for local consumers. Such a strategy could also result in Tesla reaping some financial rewards.

“If the company starts to put together large bundles, it will become a serious player on the electricity market. Customers get a fee, and Tesla as the operator earns money with it. Tesla can become a force with electric cars and home storage systems,” Kreutzer said.

Tesla is not yet implementing a direct, aggressive push into Germany’s utility sector, and so far, the company seems to be keeping a low profile. Out of the 88,000 home battery units installed in Germany last year, for one, only 3,000 were attributable to Tesla. However, in industry circles, speculations are reportedly abounding that Tesla is looking to introduce a nationwide energy offer by the beginning of 2022. If Tesla adopts an aggressive strategy, Germany’s energy market could very well be shaken up, just like the country’s premium auto segment.

