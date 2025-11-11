Tesla Model Y and Model 3 top world’s best-selling EV rankings in September

The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are still the best-selling electric vehicles in the world in September, a remarkable achievement given that both EVs are premium models that typically command higher prices than their competitors.

The two vehicles’ feat was highlighted recently by CEO Elon Musk in a post on X.

Still best-selling

As observed by tech watcher @XFreeze, the Model Y and Model 3 were the world’s #1 and #2 best-selling electric vehicles in the world in September 2025. Interestingly enough, the list includes both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric cars.

During the month, Tesla was able to sell 140,904 Model Y crossovers and 67,374 Model 3 sedans across the globe. This is quite impressive considering that the Model Y and Model 3 have been around for several years now, and they are still premium-priced. Tesla https://t.co/gyhRGKR6r0— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2025

Advertisement

Staying power

The Model Y and Model 3’s stellar staying power may be due to a variety of factors, including the vehicles’ bang-for-the-buck nature. The Model 3, for example, is quite a bit closer to the price of a Toyota Camry or Honda Civic, but its amenities are closer to those of the BMW 3 Series. The same is true for the Model Y.

Despite their relatively mainstream price, the Model 3 and Model Y offer a ton of tech features that are only available in Teslas. These include Full Self-Driving, which is steadily becoming a huge selling point in territories where it is available, and the company’s vast suite of tech-centric convenience features. The fact that the Model 3 and Model Y are among the safest vehicles in their respective classes doesn’t hurt either.