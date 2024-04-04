Tesla Model Y becomes Australia’s best-selling EV in March 2024

By

Tesla’s overall first quarter vehicle deliveries may have met some notable headwinds, but the company’s performance in specific countries proved particularly impressive last month. This was quite true in Australia, where the Tesla Model Y took its spot as the country’s most popular battery electric vehicle for March 2024.

Data released by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) in Australia indicates that the country saw total EV sales of 10,464 vehicles in March 2024, though this number does not include the 84 Polestar 2 vehicles that were sold during the month. Polestar’s sales were not included in the FCAI’s data because the automaker quit the group over issues with emissions standards. With the Polestar 2 included, Australia’s EV sales last month were 10,548 units, as noted in a report from The Driven.

From this number, the Tesla Model Y took the lion’s share of the country’s electric vehicle segment with 4,379 total sales. This made the Model Y Australia’s best-selling electric car, and one of the country’s best-selling vehicles overall. The Model Y was overtaken only by the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Rav4 in the country’s overall rankings, and it was able to beat the Toyota Hilux and the Mitsubishi Outlander.

Following the Tesla Model Y was its sedan sibling, the upgraded Model 3, which saw 1,638 sales over the month. In third and fourth place were the BYD Atto 3 and BYD Seal, which saw 1,044 and 365 sales during the month, respectively. Interestingly, some EVs like the GWM Ora, which is Australia’s most affordable electric car, only sold 96 units, and the Toyota bZ4X, which is offered by a prominent veteran carmaker, only sold 103 units.

Tesla is poised to join Polestar soon as the electric vehicle maker has also canceled its FCAI membership over claims that the group was misleading consumers about potential vehicle price adjustments associated with the New Vehicle Efficiency Scheme (NVES), among others. Tesla’s sales data are then expected to be excluded in FCAI’s reports after June. Tesla explained its stance against the FCAI in a letter last month.

“Tesla considers that the FCAI has repeatedly made claims that are demonstrably false. Tesla is concerned that the FCAI has engaged in behaviors that are likely to mislead or deceive Australian consumers. Tesla is also concerned that it is inappropriate for the FCAI to foreshadow or coordinate whether and how competitor brands implement price changes in response to environmental regulations such as the NVES,” the EV maker wrote in its letter.

