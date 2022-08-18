Tesla China cuts Model Y delivery waiting time to a minimum of 4 weeks

By

Gigafactory Shanghai’s production line upgrades are already paying off, with Tesla China stating that its Model Y delivery waiting time has been shortened to a minimum of just four weeks. This should allow domestic customers of the best-selling all-electric crossover to receive their vehicles more quickly.

The Model Y delivery waiting time for the base RWD variant has now been listed at four to eight weeks in China. In comparison, those who order other Model Y variants and Model 3 sedans are advised to wait around 12 to 20 weeks for their vehicles. Tesla China had previously advised its customers that the wait time for vehicle orders was eight to 24 weeks for best-selling models.

Tesla China had confirmed the shortened Model Y delivery waiting time, according to Reuters. As per the publication, Tesla China cited the new upgrades at Gigafactory Shanghai as one of the key reasons behind the shortened delivery waiting period for the all-electric crossover SUVs.

Tesla rolled out a round of upgrades for Giga Shanghai this quarter, which are expected to boost the facility’s production even more. Giga Shanghai is already Tesla’s primary vehicle export hub, providing Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs to foreign territories like Europe. After the upgrades, the EV factory is reportedly targeting an output of 22,000 Model 3 and Model Y per week.

The shortened turnaround times for Model Y RWD orders bodes well for local Model Y customers in China. As noted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Giga Shanghai typically spends the first half of a quarter producing Model 3 and Model Y for exports before focusing on the domestic market for the latter half of the quarter. The shorter turnaround times for Model Y RWD orders could encourage customers to place orders for the vehicles today, allowing some to take delivery by the end of Q3 2022.

Despite not utilizing traditional advertisements, Tesla’s products have seen substantial demand. In the United States alone, the waiting time for vehicles like the Model Y is far longer, with some variants having an estimated delivery date of up to Q2 next year. The company has even stopped taking orders for the Model 3 Long Range in the United States and Canada over the vehicle’s growing delivery backlog.

