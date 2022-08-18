Tesla Model Y leads Europe’s D-SUV segment in 1H22

By

Elon Musk has been pretty open about the idea of the Tesla Model Y eventually being the world’s best-selling car, first by revenue and later by volume. The Model Y certainly seems to be having a lot of momentum, with the vehicle recently topping Europe’s D-SUV segment in the first half of 2022.

Europe’s D-SUV segment is competitive, with established players like the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC being mainstays. In one of its blog posts this month, automotive business intelligence firm JATO Dynamics pointed out that Europe is seeing a surge of electric and electrified vehicle sales. In the first half of 2022, for example, JATO noted that one in five vehicles sold in Europe were electrified.

But while electrified vehicles include plug-in-hybrids, the popularity of pure electric cars is rising. This was particularly apparent in the D-SUV segment, as the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in 1H22 with 44,468 units sold. This allowed the Model Y to beat popular rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, BMW X3, and the Audi Q5.

The Model Y’s rank in the D-SUV segment is particularly impressive since it was competing with not just fellow electric cars but with popular gas and diesel-powered rivals as well. This bodes well for the Model Y as a whole, and it suggests that Elon Musk’s estimates for the vehicle’s overall popularity may not necessarily be as farfetched as Tesla skeptics would think.

It’s not just the Model Y, either. As per JATO Dynamics’ data, the Tesla Model 3 sedan was also ranked as the second-best selling BEV in Europe during the first half of 2022. The Model 3 sold 39,896 units in 1H22 in Europe, beating more affordable rivals like the Fiat 500. The Model 3’s rank is especially impressive considering that SUVs (like its Model Y sibling) are gaining popularity in Europe.

Elon Musk first mentioned his estimates for the Model Y last year, and since then, the all-electric crossover SUV has experienced a surge in popularity. In the United States alone, the Model Y Long Range’s estimated delivery time has reached up to the second quarter of next year, and that’s with both the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas ramping their production of the vehicle.

JATO Dynamics’ blog post on Europe’s 1H2022 results can be accessed here.

