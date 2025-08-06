The Tesla Model Y L’s details have not been fully released yet, but the vehicle is already sparking a lot of interest in the EV sector. Despite being just an extended wheelbase version of Tesla’s best-selling car, after all, the Model Y L has the potential to become the company’s first true mass market family hauler.

Recent Model Y L Sightings

Sightings of the upcoming extended wheelbase Model Y variant were shared on social media platforms such as X. As noted by X user @tcmesla, one of Tesla’s Model Y L prototypes was recently photographed as it was undergoing road tests in Xinjiang, China. Similar to Tesla’s other yet-to-be-released vehicles, the Model Y L’s front and rear were covered up during the sighting.

One big sign that the vehicle was a Model Y L was its wheels, which were identical to the wheels in the vehicle shown in the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s (MIIT) new regulatory catalog. The new wheels are quite eye-catching, with their apparent star-inspired pattern. $TSLA 🇨🇳 Six-seater Tesla Model Y L was spotted undergoing testing in the beautiful Xinjiang, China 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vSxQqx7vqU— TCMesla (@TCMesla) August 6, 2025

Tesla has not indicated when the Model Y L will be released, though speculations are high that the vehicle will be rolled out in China sometime this Q3 2025. After this, the Model Y L is also speculated to be released in other territories.

Pricing Speculations

Tesla has been very quiet about the Model Y L’s price, though estimates from industry watchers have pointed to a potential price of about RMB 400,000 (about $56,000). If this price were to be accurate, it would suggest that the Model Y L could be about 28% more expensive than the regular Model Y.

Advertisement

🔥 The 6-seater Tesla Model Y L is rumored to be priced at ~¥400,000 / ~$55,600 in China!



If true, it would mean:

➡️ A 28% increase compared to the Model Y Long Range AWD

➡️ ~$62,000 in the US

➡️ ~€67,000 in Europe https://t.co/SpCc3JlaaS pic.twitter.com/3xZcS4OeMD— The Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) August 6, 2025

This could mean that the vehicle may be priced at about $62,000 in the United States, and about €67,000 in Europe. This is quite steep, and it would likely position the Model Y L against more premium rivals in the same price range. Provided that Tesla prices the vehicle competitively, however, the Model Y may have a real shot at becoming a strong seller for the EV maker.