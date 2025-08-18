Tesla Model Y L: new features that make it better than the standard Model Y

Tesla has been teasing and is nearing the launch of the new Model Y L in China, which has been marketed as a longer, more family-friendly version of the all-electric crossover.

But there’s more than just a six-inch wheelbase expansion with the Model Y L compared to the standard Model Y. In fact, there are a variety of new features, which we will go over in this article.

From an exterior perspective, the Model Y L definitely looks longer, and it’s among the longest compact EV SUVs on the market. Here’s how it stacks up to other notable and similar vehicles:

Tesla Model Y: 113.8 inches (2,890 mm)

Tesla Model Y L: 119.7 inches (3,040 mm)

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 118.1 inches (3,000 mm)

Kia EV6: 114.2 inches (2,900 mm)

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 117.5 inches (2,984 mm)

Volkswagen ID.4: 109.1 inches (2,771 mm)

Nissan Ariya: 109.3 inches (2,775 mm)

Porsche Macan Electric: 113.9 inches (2,893 mm)

BMW iX3: 112.8 inches (2,864 mm)

This is not the only thing Tesla upgraded with the vehicle; there are also quite a few improvements from an interior perspective. Tesla could potentially integrate a few of these into the regular Model Y in the future.

Here’s what’s new with the new Model Y L:

Black Headliner

In the Model Y with both the Black and White interior options, the headliner is the standard grey color. However, the Model Y L will have a black headliner, marking the first time Tesla has introduced this color to this model:

New Front Seat Design

The front seats are now a new shape and have adjustable headrests that allow for a more custom feel that caters to each person occupying the driver or passenger seats.

🚨 The interior of the Tesla Model Y L — take a peek! https://t.co/vWJcoZuf4H pic.twitter.com/F43gIQ15fG — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) August 18, 2025

Six-Seat Configuration Upgrades

The six-seat configuration of the Model Y L now features second-row Captain’s Chairs with powered armrests:

Here are the powered armrests on the captains chairs in the second row seats in the new Tesla Model Y L pic.twitter.com/lkpGgojcIJ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 18, 2025

New Air Vents for Rear Passengers

The new Model Y L also features four new rear vents located on the pillars, giving those passengers in the rear seats the ability to adjust their air circulation preferences.

It is strange seeing manual vents in a Tesla, as airflow is usually controlled on the center dash screen.

Additional Features for Rear Passengers

Rear passengers will also have cupholders, which is a small but valuable addition to the car. The second and third rows are now also powered and will recline and collapse at the touch of a button.