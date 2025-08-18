Comprehensive Tesla Model Y L insights shared by early reviewer

An early reviewer of the Tesla Model Y L in China has teased what could very well be the most comprehensive list of features that has been shared so far about the upcoming extended wheelbase crossover.

Based on the early reviewer’s insights, the Model Y L could very well become Tesla’s best-selling family vehicle by a mile.

Model Y L sightings

The Tesla Model Y L has reportedly entered production in Giga Shanghai, though the vehicle itself is not being sold in the company’s domestic website as of yet. That being said, sightings from the electric vehicle community have suggested that Tesla China is now hard at work transporting Model Y L units to select stores across the country. 🔥🔥 First look at the interior of the 6-seater Model Y L!



✅ Black headliner

✅ Turn signal stalk

✅ Same steering wheel as the Model Y

✅ Possibly larger display

✅ Similar dashboard pic.twitter.com/06riMTuxVk— The Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) August 18, 2025

The Model Y L was listed in the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s (MIIT) latest batch of new energy vehicle models that are eligible for vehicle purchase tax exemptions. Based on the MIIT’s filings, the vehicle will feature a 82.0-kWh lithium-ion battery from LG Energy Solution. It is also expected to add roughly 178 mm (7 inches) to the overall length of the standard Model Y, with 152 mm (6 inches) being dedicated to stretching the wheelbase.

New Model Y L insights

A China-based blogger who reportedly previewed the Model Y L ahead of an expected nondisclosure agreement lift on Tuesday or Wednesday shared some of the vehicle’s alleged updates. As per the blogger, the Model Y L’s biggest updates focus on comfort and interior features. The front seats have reportedly been reworked with better cushioning, leg rests and lumbar support, though they do not add zero-gravity seating or massage functions.

Model Y L coming soon!



The size difference is obvious, but it’s not easy to tell visually. pic.twitter.com/UEMetxKWr9— Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) August 18, 2025

The vehicle also comes with Continuous Damping Control suspension, a larger central display and an upgraded audio system with about 18 speakers, which was described as a significant improvement in sound quality. Amenities have reportedly been expanded for passengers in all three rows. Heating and ventilation will reportedly be available in the first and second rows, while the third row will have heating only.

The third-row space was described as adequate, with a passenger standing 1.78 meters tall reportedly being able to sit with a fist’s worth of headroom. Tesla’s minimalist interior design reportedly remains, but the second row now includes armrests. Both the second and third rows also reportedly fold flat to form a large bed, though not as flat as the standard Model Y. A voice wake-up feature, “Hi Tesla,” is also included for China models.