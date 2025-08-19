A Tesla Model Y L Robotaxi is a legitimate $47k Waymo killer

The Tesla Model Y L is several things for the electric vehicle maker. It is a competitor in China’s unforgiving premium family hauler segment, and it is also a dedicated family car that rivals the Model X in space at a far more affordable price.

More importantly, the Model Y L is a deathblow for competitors in the autonomous ride-hailing market, such as Waymo.

All space and comfort

A look at the Model Y L’s cabin would immediately give the impression that Tesla worked hard to ensure that the vehicle is as comfortable as possible. Its second row seats are equipped with cooling and heating functions, and its third row seats are actually spacious enough for regular-sized adults.

A number of the Model Y L’s features are evidently designed to provide optimum comfort to passengers, such as its second row seats’ electric armrests and extendable thigh support system. Even otherwise minor improvements in the Model Y L like its A/C vents on the third row seem designed to ensure that passengers on all three rows are provided with a luxurious and comfortable ride every time they step inside the vehicle. The Model Y L will make an excellent Robotaxi. pic.twitter.com/KTPC3R7cQP— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) August 19, 2025

The price and scale advantage

The Model Y L’s amenities are great for road trips and short stints across the city, and they are especially great if one were to look at the vehicle as a dedicated autonomous Robotaxi. As a Robotaxi, the Model Y L will be very difficult to challenge. It could easily offer comfortable seating for five passengers while still providing a lot of cargo space for Robotaxi riders. And considering all its amenities, Tesla could even position Robotaxi rides in the Model Y L as a slightly more premium option for customers.

But ultimately, it would be the Model Y’s price and scalability that would be the true killer in the autonomous ride-hailing market. Tesla sells the Model Y L in China for $47,180, which is only a fraction of the cost that it takes to produce one autonomous Waymo self-driving vehicle. The Model Y L is also produced in the same lines as the standard Model Y, which means Tesla would likely be able to build large fleets of Model Y L Robotaxis in a very short time. When that happens, Tesla’s dominance in the Robotaxi market may indeed be undeniable.